The New Girl star dropped a new app called Merryfield that literally pays you to shop better-for-you brands, a.k.a. brands that are good for you and good for the environment.

And from first-hand experience, the app is a fun and easy way to earn free gift cards while improving your health and working towards sustainability. Plus, Zooey Deschanel herself is the co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of the brand. That’s enough incentive for me!

How It Started

When it comes to wellness, Deschanel has a natural desire to help others. Being co-founder of The Farm Project, an organization that teaches people about the food they eat, and Lettuce Grow, a company that helps you grow fresh produce at home, proves this. Her latest passion project directly stems from these endeavors.

“[Merryfield helps] consumers like me make healthier and more sustainable choices when shopping, and [rewards] you for doing so!” said Deschanel in an Instagram post. “I’m passionate about making sure that consumers have access to brands that are free of unnecessary chemicals and safer for the planet, and Merryfield helps me do that.”

Sounds great, right? But how does it work? Well, based on personal experience and researched information, I’ve got the scoop for you.

How It Works

The app is both simple and fun to use. First, head over to the app store and download “Merryfield.” Easy, right? Sign up, answer a few questions based on your shopping preferences, confirm your email address and boom, you’re ready for the fun.

Go out to your nearest retailer and shop any of the better-for-you brands found on the app, such as Honest Company, Justin’s, Beyond Meat or Hello Bello. Once done, simply upload your receipt using the “snap receipt” feature and earn points. And here’s the best part: these points translate to real gift cards redeemable at the stores you love, such as Adidas, Sephora, Panera and more.

(Merryfield)

Where To Find The Better-For-You Brands

I have to be honest though. Upon downloading the app, I wondered how challenging it would be to find the better-for-you brands. Would they only be sold at top secret organic stores that are way above my budget? The answer is no, and I am happy to report that Deschanel didn’t let us down.

“People want access to better, healthier products, but it’s just out of reach for a lot of people,” Deschanel shared. “We want it to be in reach for everybody.”

Therefore, the Merryfield team made sure you would be able to find all of the better-for-you brands at retailers nationwide. So no need to go hunting for these products at unique, exclusive stores. Simply go to your nearest Target, Walmart, or local retailer.

Merryfield is already proving effective. As Deschanel says, “A rewards program gamifying healthy eating is a great way to help people make healthier choices.” Plus, when we purchase these better-for-you products, we are directly telling retailers exactly what we want on our shelves and in our bodies.

You can download Merryfield for free on the app store now. An Android version is coming in fall 2021.

