Zooey Deschanel Ruining Drew And Jonathan Scott’s Relationship?

By Hugh Scott |

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott’s relationship surprised a lot of people. However, it’s not ruining Jonathan’s relationship with his twin brother, Drew, as a tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop has looked into the story and we can debunk it.

A bogus story on RadarOnline is alleging that The Property Brothers are “at war” because of Jonathan’s relationship with Deschanel. The blog says the actress has come between the brothers, as Drew “isn’t happy” about his brothers’ high-profile relationship. A questionable source claims the twins “have always known they’re more powerful as a pair, but now the pair is Jonathan and Zooey.” The supposed insider goes on to say, “Jonathan’s hanging out with Hollywood stars, while Drew’s fixing sinks.” The reality could not be more different from what the website contends.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, both brothers and Drew’s wife Linda all commented on the blossoming relationship. Jonathan says, “I’ve never been with somebody who gets along as well with the people I care about. What I love, too, is that Zooey said Linda’s the sister she never had.” The article even mentions how the two couples often spend time together, and “have been enjoying fun game nights, laughs and escape room visits.”

It sounds like Jonathan and Deschanel’s romance has actually strengthened the brothers’ bond, not ruined it, as the website alleges. The couples even attended the Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker premiere together, as Dechanel posted on her Instagram feed. The webloid’s story is demonstrably false.

The tabloids have been all over the relationship between Jonathan and Deschanel, with almost all of the reporting has been wrong. Last month, RadarOnline’s sister print publication, In Touch, ran a piece claiming Scott and Deschanel were “talking marriage.” The story included quotes from a supposed insider who falsely claimed, “Zooey’s been spending most of her time at Jonathan’s place anyway, so they feel like it’s time to take the next step – and not just in terms of their living arrangements.”

The story wasn’t true. Scott addresses those rumors in the same ET interview, after joking that he might elope after his brother’s extravagant wedding set the bar too high, he adds, “No, I mean right now we’re just reveling in the fact that we love each other madly and we’re still discovering each other. It’s the most incredible relationship ever, so we’re content in that.” He’s in love, but it’s unlikely a wedding is coming anytime soon. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time and this interview only bolsters our reporting.

This isn’t even the first time a tabloid has falsely claimed The Property Brothers stars were feuding. In April 2018, just before Drew married Linda, another of RadarOnline’s sister print magazines, Life & Style, alleged Jonathan and Drew had been “torn apart” by their romantic relationships. The story even said Jonathan might not attend Drew’s wedding (he did). A few months later, Star claimed Drew and Jonathan were in a family feud over their personal lives. Once again, Gossip Cop debunked the phony premise. This latest drama is equally fictional.