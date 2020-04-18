Fans React To Zoë Kravitz’s Casting As Catwoman In Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’

By Griffin Matis |

With Zoë Kravitz confirmed as playing Catwoman, also known as Selina Kyle, the hype has never been higher for The Batman. Matt Reeves’ upcoming adaptation of Gotham’s caped crusader has fans buzzing about the new take on the legendary hero and his supporting cast of comic book characters. Although production of The Batman shut down about 25 percent of the way through filming due to the coronavirus pandemic, the project will eventually make it to theaters. Though it’s now likely years away, fans and critics alike can’t stop talking about the star-studded cast and their iconic roles.

Zoë Kravitz ultimately won the role of Catwoman

Although the announcement first came about last October, fans are still just as eager to see Kravitz with claws and a whip. Many are using their anticipation for the performance as a way to get through the current pandemic and social distancing. It’s certainly something to look forward to. The Fantastic Beasts actress has been nothing short of impressive in her last few roles.

Literally the only thing keeping me going in this quarantine is knowing that one day we will see Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman — glitter gusher (@JohnnyShorbe) April 15, 2020

The only thing that can salvage this day is the first official look at Zoë Kravitz in her Catwoman costume. — Tuhmesken (@tuhmesken) April 11, 2020

Zoë Kravitz first played the role in 2017’s The LEGO Batman Movie, and although it was just a small part, it was enough to win some over.

I don’t know anything about Zoë Kravitz besides that, in her role of LEGO Catwoman, she said the words “meow meow You’re in!!! Meow meow” in The LEGO Batman Movie, so Yes I’m excited to see how she does when she reprises the role, albeit as her non-LEGO counterpart. — Mx. Felicia Rondo (@FloralRoyal) April 14, 2020

Other fans saw it as a sign of hope for future comic book castings.

zoë kravitz voicing catwoman and then playing catwoman in a live action film. zoë kravitz voicing mary jane watson and then — — sydward squidward (@squid7000) April 13, 2020

The reception to her casting has been incredibly positive, especially in a time with little good news coming out of Hollywood.

the fact that we haven’t seen zoë kravitz as catwoman yet is a crime against humanity — nsfr | ana de armas block me next (@anakinsdjarin) April 12, 2020

i love gf but when zoe kravitz catwoman comes on screen i am single for that period of time only — styx (@samgyeopseuI) February 22, 2020

A few fans compared Kravitz’s casting to past Catwoman performances. The bar is high when compared to Michelle Pfeiffer’s enchanting acting and incredible costume, while Anne Hathaway’s Selina Kyle is looked upon less favorably.

In Anne’s defense, the Catwoman material she was working with was pretty bland.🐱 But no one comes close to Ms. Pfeiffer! Looking forward to Zoe Kravitz though. — Tyler Dwiggins 💁🏼‍♂️ (@T_Dwiggs) April 15, 2020

The fan sentiment echoes Kravitz’s own words about the iconic comic book character. “I think Catwoman is such an iconic character,” she told ET earlier this year. “I was never into a lot of comic books, but that was always really intriguing to me. And then, of course, Michelle Pfeiffer and her performance has always been super inspiring to me. It just felt iconic.”

Some Twitter users weren’t just eager to see Zoë Kravitz’s performance, but they were hungry for a camera test featuring her Catwoman costume, much like we got with Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit.

Forget Robert Pattinson's Batsuit, show me Zoe Kravitz Catwoman costume. — ZAK wants to date Jill Valentine (@Zakiyyah6) February 21, 2020

Thinking about the Zoë Kravitz Catwoman camera test with the purple filter that Matt Reeves is due to drop any day now — gigi. (@geniusofevil) February 17, 2020

sometimes i think and remember that we still haven’t seen zoë kravitz in the catwoman suit and then i don’t think anymore — jess (@ruegloss) April 9, 2020

A few other film fans had their doubts about the Big Little Lies actress.

I'm still not on Zoe as Catwoman, but I'm down for the rest of these. I do however hope that if Barbara Gordon is ever introduced, that she's Jim's adopted daughter, like in some of the comics. Her red hair is pretty essential. — Mitchell Martinez (@SonicStantz) November 5, 2019

Several expressed their preference for Ana de Armas in the role of Selina Kyle. In Catwoman’s 2000s comic book run, she was revealed to be half-Cuban. This had several fans convinced that de Armas was the best choice for the character, while others simply weren’t excited about the casting.

Gordon and Catwoman are extremely disappointing and have wiped away any excitement I might've had. — StraightEdgeSuperman (@RobJMarand) November 5, 2019

I wanted Alicia vikander or Ana de armas as Catwoman..didn't happen..but I made peace with it..and I never constantly cried about that in Batman related convos..I support Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman now..So how hard it is to support To do the same for Jurnee and support her pic.twitter.com/Zp7Urt4t0V — Mayra's Personal Bodyguard (@Bats0fGotham) February 1, 2020