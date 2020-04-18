NEWS

Fans React To Zoë Kravitz’s Casting As Catwoman In Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’

side by side photos of Zoe Kratvitz in an orange dress looking at the camera and Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman costume

With Zoë Kravitz confirmed as playing Catwoman, also known as Selina Kyle, the hype has never been higher for The Batman. Matt Reeves’ upcoming adaptation of Gotham’s caped crusader has fans buzzing about the new take on the legendary hero and his supporting cast of comic book characters. Although production of The Batman shut down about 25 percent of the way through filming due to the coronavirus pandemic, the project will eventually make it to theaters. Though it’s now likely years away, fans and critics alike can’t stop talking about the star-studded cast and their iconic roles.

Zoë Kravitz ultimately won the role of Catwoman

Although the announcement first came about last October, fans are still just as eager to see Kravitz with claws and a whip. Many are using their anticipation for the performance as a way to get through the current pandemic and social distancing. It’s certainly something to look forward to. The Fantastic Beasts actress has been nothing short of impressive in her last few roles.

Zoë Kravitz first played the role in 2017’s The LEGO Batman Movie, and although it was just a small part, it was enough to win some over.

Other fans saw it as a sign of hope for future comic book castings.

The reception to her casting has been incredibly positive, especially in a time with little good news coming out of Hollywood.

The reception was really, really positive.

A few fans compared Kravitz’s casting to past Catwoman performances. The bar is high when compared to Michelle Pfeiffer’s enchanting acting and incredible costume, while Anne Hathaway’s Selina Kyle is looked upon less favorably.

The fan sentiment echoes Kravitz’s own words about the iconic comic book character. “I think Catwoman is such an iconic character,” she told ET earlier this year. “I was never into a lot of comic books, but that was always really intriguing to me. And then, of course, Michelle Pfeiffer and her performance has always been super inspiring to me. It just felt iconic.”

Some Twitter users weren’t just eager to see Zoë Kravitz’s performance, but they were hungry for a camera test featuring her Catwoman costume, much like we got with Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit.

A few other film fans had their doubts about the Big Little Lies actress.

Several expressed their preference for Ana de Armas in the role of Selina Kyle. In Catwoman’s 2000s comic book run, she was revealed to be half-Cuban. This had several fans convinced that de Armas was the best choice for the character, while others simply weren’t excited about the casting.