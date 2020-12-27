Who Is Zoe Buckman? All About David Schwimmer’s Ex-Wife

Schwimmer and Buckman may no longer be a romantic pair, but they seem to remain excellent friends with shared priorities and interests. In 2020, they were spotted together at a Black Lives Matter march in New York City. Buckman described him in an Instagram post as "my comrade and co-parent." Schwimmer re-posted the same pic from the event and added, "We're no longer a couple, but @zoebuckman and I are parents of a nine year old, and fellow advocates for social justice and reform. We marched in honor of the countless black lives lost to racial violence."