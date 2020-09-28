Zendaya "Dumped" By 'Euphoria' Costar Jacob Elordi For Kaia Gerber?

Gossip Cop's Take

Here are the facts. Zendaya and Elordi were last seen together in public in February, and Elordi and Gerber went public in September. There’s a giant, seven-month gap between the two events. That’s plenty of time for Zendaya and Elordi to break up - if they were ever officially dating - and for Elordi and Gerber to get together without there being any chance of overlap. The outlet is taking some unknown, unverified “insider’s” speculation about speculation and reporting on it as if it means anything. Gossip Cop sees zero evidence that there was any crossover between the Australian actor’s relationships with Zendaya and Gerber, which is why this story is probably false.