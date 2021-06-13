Zara Tindall Furious Meghan Markle Played ‘Race Card,’ Accused Mom Princess Anne Of Racism?

Was Zara Tindall furious with Meghan Markle for “playing the race card” against her mother, Princess Anne? A tabloid recently quoted a “royal expert” who insisted that the “mystery royal racist” Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, spoke of in their interview with Oprah Winfrey was none other than Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor of a royal feud between Tindall and Markle, as well as the background of the woman behind the claims about Princess Anne.

Zara Tindall “Saw Red” After Meghan Markle’s Allegations Of Racism?

“Zara Tells Meghan: Leave My Mum Alone!” screamed the headline out of last month’s issue of New Idea. The Australian tabloid insisted that Zara Tindall had been suspicious of Meghan Markle from the very beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, an attitude she picked up from her mother, Princess Anne.

That suspicion was seemingly confirmed after Tindall heard about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s claim that a member of the royal family questioned how dark the couple’s oldest child, Archie, would be while the duchess was pregnant. According to the outlet’s sources, Tindall “saw red” after the interview aired, with one source whispering, “Zara knew who they were referring to…her mother, Princess Anne…and playing the race card against her was unforgivable.”

Princess Anne Is ‘No Racist’ – Source

The source insisted that Princess Anne was “no racist, though she did have some valid concerns about whether Meghan was suitable for Harry, and fears Meghan had done a number on Charles and the Queen.” The annoyingly vague source had no further insights into what they meant by Markle supposedly doing a “number on” Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth.

Regardless, the source continued, “Because of this, Zara never trusted Meghan.” A so-called “royal expert” by the name of Lady Colin Campbell has seemingly proved Tindall’s suspicions correct after alleging that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were indeed referring to Princess Anne as the “mystery royal racist,” though Lady Campbell denied the princess’s dislike of Markle was “racially motivated.”

“Royal Expert” Lady Colin Campbell Chimes In

“There were no concerns about Meghan’s color,” Lady Campbell insisted, adding that Princess Anne was “rightly concerned that if the marriage proceeded and there were children, there would be huge problems…because of Meghan’s inability and determination to remain unable to appreciate the cultural differences. And to have respect for the institution into which she was going to be marrying.” There’s a lot to unpack in that statement, so we’ll have to circle back around to it.

The tabloid switched back to its unnamed source, who squealed, “The Princess Royal is the hardest-working member of the monarchy – and always has been. And for Meghan to come along and undermine that makes Zara’s blood boil.” The source concluded by saying that Prince Harry and his American wife will never, ever, be invited to Tindall’s family estate again “if Zara has anything to say about it.” Ouch, the ultimate British burn: No more invites to a shadowy family estate in the countryside.

A Tangled Web Of Lies For Gossip Cop To Unweave

The irony in this piece is enough to choke on. First of all, though the tabloid and the insufferable Lady Colin Campbell, who gained her “title” by marrying and then divorcing a Lord Colin Ivar Campbell, seemed quite comfortable blaming Meghan Markle almost entirely for claiming that a member of the royal family made a racially insensitive remark about the color of her then-unborn baby’s skin.

In reality, a land that these tabloids seem to have never heard of, the comment was made directly to Prince Harry, who then informed his wife. If we take the odious Lady Campbell’s word for what transpired, which we don’t, it seems impossible that Prince Harry could have misconstrued comments about his wife’s suitability for royal life with a comment about his child’s skin color.

Speaking of those comments concerning Markle’s “inability” to “appreciate the cultural differences,” they absolutely reek of innuendo but lack any substance whatsoever to either explain what those “cultural differences” are supposed to be or why Markle is so supposedly unable to appreciate them. In all their explanations about why they decided to step back from the royal family, “cultural differences” had nothing to do with their reason for leaving.

Rather it was the constant negative false press, a lack of security for their son, and Markle’s faltering mental health as she struggled to handle the stress of those problems. These very real problems that the couple faced are of course never mentioned by the tabloid, which goes out of its way to paint the two as race-baiting ne’er do wells.

Tabloid, Royal Dunce Lady Campbell Have Done More Harm To Princess Anne’s Reputation Than Meghan Markle

The ultimate irony here is that Prince Harry and Markle went to great lengths to keep the person behind the racial statement’s identity a secret in order to protect the unnamed royal’s reputation. They even released a statement that the comment wasn’t made by either Queen Elizabeth or the recently passed Prince Philip. Perhaps the ultimate irony of this piece is the fact that by claiming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the ones disrespecting Princess Anne, this article was far more disrespectful towards the Princess Royal than the Sussexes had ever been.

While there had been rampant speculation about who made the comment, the most common names bandied about were Prince William, Prince Charles, and Prince Andrew. Princess Anne wasn’t widely mentioned until Lady Campbell metaphorically threw her under the bus. In fact, Princess Anne, who declined royal titles for her own children, gave her nephew and niece-in-law her full support when the couple announced in early 2020 that they planned to step back from royal life.

“I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles,” she explained in an interview in Vanity Fair a few months after the couple’s announcement. “So I think that was probably the right thing to do.” Quite honestly, if we were Princess Anne, we would have to humbly request that Lady Colin Campbell take our name out of her mouth and, respectfully, bugger off. It should be noted that despite Lady Campbell’s dismissal of Markle and Prince Harry’s racism claims, Queen Elizabeth released a statement following the interview that the royal family took their claims seriously and would address them privately as a family.

That woman made Princess Anne, who by all accounts seems to be a progressive and kind presence in the royal family, out to be something that she’s not. Since there’s been no hint from the Sussexes about the true identity of the person behind the comment, and literally no evidence other than the word of a strange woman who claims all this inside knowledge of the royal family but has provided zero proof, there’s no reason for Zara Tindall to be angry with her royal cousin-in-law. Markle never claimed it was Princess Anne who made the comment, nor has she done anything to insinuate that, therefore there’s no need for bad blood between the two women on that account.

