Zac Efron 'Secretly' Engaged To Australian Waitress?

Gossip Cop genuinely isn’t sure what’s going on in the relationship. What we are very suspicious of is this testimony from a so-called “friend.” This source would need to be very close to Efron that they would know he was secretly engaged, but also willing to then turn around and talk to a tabloid? We don’t buy that for a second, and it makes it impossible to really believe this tabloid. Additionally, with multiple sources claiming the couple have broken up, we're confident in saying at least they aren't "secretly" or "unofficially" engaged. We'll continue to monitor the situation for any new news.