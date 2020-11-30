Zac Efron 'Secretly' Engaged To Australian Waitress?

In a story that wouldn’t be out of place in a High School Musical, one tabloid is reporting that Zac Efron is now secretly engaged to his Australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. Efron has been famous for nearly his entire adult life, so it’s a little hard to imagine he could get engaged without the world noticing. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor, and here’s what we found.
According to Woman’s Day, Efron star has surprised his girlfriend with an engagement ring. “He had a ring specifically made for her,” a friend told the tabloid, and “he gave it to her after” his star-studded birthday party. “Neither of them are saying much about it, but there’s no doubt it was some kind of unofficial engagement.”
The couple is so smitten that “it’s almost embarrassing being around them.” The two can’t get married quite yet because “she has to meet his family back in LA before they can make it formal, but they’ve committed to each other.” The relationship could get even more serious soon, as the two are “talking marriage, babies, baby names (and) where to live.” The article concludes by saying “it’s a very serious relationship.”
Tabloids simply have no handle on what’s going on with Efron right now. Every tabloid is reporting something different, with this tabloid not long ago suggesting he would soon leave Valladares to return to the United States. This story came out on November 2nd, and we haven’t read any report about a secret engagement since then. Most recently, the Daily Mail claimed the “Bet On It” singer had actually broken up with Valladares after four months of dating.
Gossip Cop genuinely isn’t sure what’s going on in the relationship. What we are very suspicious of is this testimony from a so-called “friend.” This source would need to be very close to Efron that they would know he was secretly engaged, but also willing to then turn around and talk to a tabloid? We don’t buy that for a second, and it makes it impossible to really believe this tabloid. Additionally, with multiple sources claiming the couple have broken up, we're confident in saying at least they aren't "secretly" or "unofficially" engaged. We'll continue to monitor the situation for any new news.
One thing we do know for sure is that Woman’s Day has a habit of prematurely announcing engagements. It claimed Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner were engaged but they weren’t. It said Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron were apparently engaged, but the two never even dated. It recently said Elle MacPherson was engaged but, once again, she wasn’t.
This tabloid did say Lily Allen and David Harbour were engaged with a baby on the way. The two did get married less than a year later, but no baby was ever born, so that report was purely coincidental. It’s possible a stopped watch could be right twice a day and Efron could actually be engaged, but that wouldn’t make this tabloid any more believable.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.
Ben Affleck 'Heartbroken' and 'Starving Himself' After Breakup With Ana de Armas Per Report
Report: Portia De Rossi Wants 'Trial Separation,' Ellen DeGeneres 'Begging' For Second Chance
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy Admits She Thinks She's Weird Looking, We Disagree
Report: Ryan Seacrest In A 'Tragic Tailspin'