Zac Efron Planning To Dump New Australian Girlfriend And Head Home To U.S.?

Is Zac Coming Back To The States? Here's What We Know

Gossip Cop, however, investigated the rumor and we’re not buying this phony narrative. First, it’s hard to even take the account from the paper seriously when it used insensitive words to describe Zac Efron’s alleged split with Vanessa Valladares. Also, if the actor is leaving Australia, why did he just extend his tourist visa, as the Daily Mail reported over the weekend? He also just celebrated his 33rd birthday in Byron Bay. Of course, Valladares was in attendance. From the pictures, it doesn’t look like the two are “on the verge” of breaking up or that Efron is in a hurry to leave the Australian coastal town any time soon.