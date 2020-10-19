Zac Efron Planning To Dump New Australian Girlfriend And Head Home To U.S.?

Has Zac Efron had enough of Byron Bay? One tabloid reported the actor was preparing to move back to the states and break-up with his new girlfriend. Gossip Cop has looked into the story. Here’s what we discovered.
Earlier this month, the National Enquirer claimed Efron was set to “dump his Aussie lassie” now that his “summer fling” has faded. According to the tabloid, the High Musical star, and his new lady’s, Vanessa Valladares, romance has hit a sour night. The outlet noted the two have been living the high life “down under” in the summer. Yet, the tabloid disclosed that in early-September the two were caught on camera having a heated argument about their “future.”
An insider told the magazine the relationship was a “fun fling” for Efron but “the reality is he has to head back to the U.S. and attend to his career.” “Vanessa is just a kid,” the source continued, adding, “and her whole life has been in Australia. She also had very big concerns about traveling overseas right now.” The paper’s informant further revealed Valladares was worried she’d contract the coronavirus and didn’t know if she’d be allowed in the U.S. due to travel restrictions.
The outlet concluded that Efron knew it was “time to move on,” noting he’s scheduled to shoot two films in the States.
Gossip Cop, however, investigated the rumor and we’re not buying this phony narrative. First, it’s hard to even take the account from the paper seriously when it used insensitive words to describe Zac Efron’s alleged split with Vanessa Valladares. Also, if the actor is leaving Australia, why did he just extend his tourist visa, as the Daily Mail reported over the weekend? He also just celebrated his 33rd birthday in Byron Bay. Of course, Valladares was in attendance. From the pictures, it doesn’t look like the two are “on the verge” of breaking up or that Efron is in a hurry to leave the Australian coastal town any time soon.
Additionally, the Enquirer hasn’t been the most reliable source as we’ve busted the tabloid for being wrong about Efron. Two years ago, Gossip Cop dismissed the tabloid for claiming Efron thought he was too handsome to play Ted Bundy. Since the biographical film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile premiered last year with Efron assuming the role of the notorious serial killer, and receiving rave reviews, it's obvious the report was false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.