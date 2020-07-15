Zac Efron Getting $1.5 Million To Star In 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here'?

Zac Efron might be starring in the reality show I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, according to a recent report in a magazine. Gossip Cop can exclusively address the story.
Zac Efron has been laying low at Byron Bay, but according to New Idea, this could go on for a bit longer. The tabloid asserts that Network Ten is hoping to nab Efron and convince the actor to appear on the next season of the reality show. For anyone who's unfamiliar with the reality show, it follows several celebrities living together in the jungle for a number of weeks before being crowned the King” or Queen of the Jungle. A supposed insider claims that the network is offering Efron $1.5 million to star in the series.
“Network Ten is saving a fortune filming the show in Australia and can now afford bigger names. Zac is the Number 1 most wanted participant,” the dubious insider tells the publication. The story goes on to mention that Efron could be looking to buy property near where he’s currently staying in Byron Bay and the actor’s extended visit there could be because of the current epidemic with the coronavirus. Efron was reported to be filming his Netflix show, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, in Byron when the pandemic hit.
The only truth to the story is that it is confirmed the High School Musical star is currently residing at Byron Bay. The actor was spotted at Byron Bay following months of speculation that he was staying there. However, what's false is the idea that Efron joining I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Zac Efron who told us on record, "This is absolutely not true." This also wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids were wrong about Efron’s career or his personal life.
In 2018, In Touch claimed that Zac Efron was way into character while portraying Ted Bundy on Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. A supposed source alleged that the actor "got lost in his portrayal of Ted, so much so that he acted like a real jerk and a creep to the cast and crew, and even to some fans in town." Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be untrue. A more reputable source told us that Efron was not “still in character” once the cameras stopped rolling.
Earlier this year, OK! contended that Efron was rekindling his romance with Vanessa Hudgens. The story came about after Hudgens amicably split from Austin Butler. The tabloid asserted that Hudgens and Efron’s communication picked up once she and Butler “began having problems.” Unfortunately for any fans of the former couple’s relationship, this was also fabricated. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be yet another inaccurate story about Zac Efron.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.