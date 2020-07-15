Zac Efron Getting $1.5 Million To Star In 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here'?

Zac Efron has been laying low at Byron Bay, but according to New Idea, this could go on for a bit longer. The tabloid asserts that Network Ten is hoping to nab Efron and convince the actor to appear on the next season of the reality show. For anyone who's unfamiliar with the reality show, it follows several celebrities living together in the jungle for a number of weeks before being crowned the King” or Queen of the Jungle. A supposed insider claims that the network is offering Efron $1.5 million to star in the series.