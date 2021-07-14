‘Youth-Crazy’ Madonna’s ‘Freaky’ Face Frightening Fans After Latest Performance?

Are Madonna’s plastic surgery habits keeping fans away? One tabloid seemed to think so in their latest issue. Gossip Cop investigates further into the pop icon’s recent cosmetic history.

Addicted To Plastic Surgery

“Her eyes are almost shut tight and her blown-up cheeks look like they’ve been stung by a dozen bees!” a Madonna insider tells the National Enquirer after the pop icon made an appearance at New York City nightclub, describing the significant work done on her face. “If Madonna doesn’t lay off the cosmetic enhancements she’ll turn into another Jocelyn ‘Catwoman’ Wildenstein,” the source says, referencing the famous Swedish socialite whose face looked like a cat’s after years of extensive plastic surgery.

The outlet also alleges the singer’s cosmetic work has worried her children. “They’ve begged her to tone it down a notch, for their sake, if not her own. Now they’re dealing with the fact that she seems determined to look 25 forever!” the source laments

A plastic surgeon, who has not treated the singer, tells the outlet that he suspected Madonna has had lips augmented. “Her cheeks are fuller, likely due to fat transfers from other areas of the body, and her brows are in an elevated position, which may be due to a brow lift.” The physician then surmises the singer could have also had work done on her jawline. “Her jawline is not natural for someone her age. She must have undergone a facelift to tighten it like this. I have to believe that she’s also had her upper and lower eyelids lifted, causing them to look like a 25 year old.”

“Madonna needs to accept nobody looks 25 forever – or she’ll lose her own identity forever,” another source concludes.

Is Madonna Okay?

Madonna is completely entitled to do whatever she wants to her body. It’s her temple and she has the right to disclose the work she’s had done on her own time, if at all. And the icon agrees. In 2019, she told Australian reporter Andrew Denton that she’d like to ask Pope Francis, “Don’t you think Jesus would agree that a woman has the right to choose what to do with her body?”

As for the medical expert, they’ve never treated Madonna and are allowing their name to be used in this piece for free publicity. Gossip Cop is not a doctor by trade, but making medical judgments off of a few unflattering photos seems like a pretty unethical and irresponsible thing to do.

Paparazzi Don’t Preach

The National Enquirer and its affiliates have never been kind to Madonna. From lies that her younger boyfriend dumped her to rumors she starved kids at her daughter’s birthday, the outlets have often gone after the queen of pop for no real reason. The publication also body-shamed Caitlyn Jenner for her plastic surgeries. All these mean and false stories make Gossip Cop wonder when the tabloids will pick up the metaphorical scalpel and cut it out.

