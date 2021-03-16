Gossip Cop

January Jones in a white dress News January Jones Goes Shirtless In Latest Post

Like everyone else right now, January Jones has somewhat forgotten how the whole outside world thing works after a year of quarantines and lockdowns. In her latest post, the star shared a picture with her attempt at a outfit, and she didn’t seem to feel the need to add anything underneath her jacket. January Jones […]

 by Griffin Matis
screenshot of Pete Davidson on SNL News Pete Davidson Secretly Married?

In a shocking bit of news, a recent press release about Pete Davidson concluded with a statement that announced the comedian was married. With Davidson’s romantic status being a key focus of the paparazzi and tabloids alike, is it possible that he’s kept his latest relationship a secret this long? Here’s what we know. Pete […]

 by Griffin Matis
Tiger Woods crouching on a golf course News You’ll Be Seeing Tiger Woods Playing ‘PGA Tour’ Sooner Than You Thought

Just weeks after his horrific crash, it looks like there’s some good news on the horizon for Tiger Woods. The golfing icon is getting back to the video gaming world with his latest deal, which was just announced today. As Variety reports, Woods is joining the PGA Tour franchise after signing a multiyear deal with […]

 by Griffin Matis
Close up of Angelina Jolie looking surprised. News Angelina Jolie Broke And Begging For Work?

Has Angelina Jolie fallen on hard times. One story reports Jolie is begging friends for work. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Divorce Battle With Brad Is Bleeding Her Dry’ According to New Idea, Jolie’s finances have been depleted thanks to her court battle with Brad Pitt. A source says, “the court case is dragging out with so […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Just weeks after his horrific crash, it looks like there’s some good news on the horizon for Tiger Woods. The golfing icon is getting back to the video gaming world with his latest deal, which was just announced today.

As Variety reports, Woods is joining the PGA Tour franchise after signing a multiyear deal with 2K, best known as the makers of the NBA 2K franchise. After nearly a decade without a Tiger Woods branded game, it seems like he’s ready to make the return to virtual green. “I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods made in a statement in January. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

The game will be made by the recently acquired HB Studios Multimedia, which is the company behind PGA Tour 2K21 and Golf Club. Tiger Woods’ name and likeness will be exclusive to 2K’s golf games, including the PGA Tour 2K series. He won’t just be a name, however, as he’s also serving as the PGA Tour franchise’s executive director and consultant. In even better news for Woods, 2K is partnering with his charity, the TGR Foundation, as well.

Tiger Woods continues to recover from his brutal crash earlier this year, which ended in him needing intensive surgery on his legs. Woods return to the actual green is still up in the air and likely will be for quite some time. For now, at least, his involvement and dedication to the sport can continue.

