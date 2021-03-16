You’ll Be Seeing Tiger Woods Playing ‘PGA Tour’ Sooner Than You Thought

Just weeks after his horrific crash, it looks like there’s some good news on the horizon for Tiger Woods. The golfing icon is getting back to the video gaming world with his latest deal, which was just announced today.

As Variety reports, Woods is joining the PGA Tour franchise after signing a multiyear deal with 2K, best known as the makers of the NBA 2K franchise. After nearly a decade without a Tiger Woods branded game, it seems like he’s ready to make the return to virtual green. “I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods made in a statement in January. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

The game will be made by the recently acquired HB Studios Multimedia, which is the company behind PGA Tour 2K21 and Golf Club. Tiger Woods’ name and likeness will be exclusive to 2K’s golf games, including the PGA Tour 2K series. He won’t just be a name, however, as he’s also serving as the PGA Tour franchise’s executive director and consultant. In even better news for Woods, 2K is partnering with his charity, the TGR Foundation, as well.

Tiger Woods continues to recover from his brutal crash earlier this year, which ended in him needing intensive surgery on his legs. Woods return to the actual green is still up in the air and likely will be for quite some time. For now, at least, his involvement and dedication to the sport can continue.

