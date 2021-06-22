You Can Score 50% Off This Lingerie Brand Right Now

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

With summer finally upon us, it’s a damn good time to rediscover our sexy, sassy selves. And what better way to do that than with some brand-new lingerie?

If you’re a lingerie fan and you haven’t heard of Savage X Fenty, it’s about time you do. It’s a lingerie line that was founded in 2018 by none other than pop star Rihanna. If this is news to you, then we’ve got even more good news: first-time Savage X Fenty shoppers can score 50% off lingerie right now (plus free shipping!). This isn’t a deal you want to miss out on.

From bras to undies and lingerie bodysuits to sleepwear, the brand covers just about all of your lingerie needs. And you just can’t find some of their styles anywhere else. Check out our favorite sexy picks down below.

Floral Lace Cheeky

Savage X Fenty’s Floral Lace Cheeky is a great go-to sexy-but-comfortable undie. It’s inspired by their bestselling cheeky undie but has been updated to use eco-friendly fabric instead. What’s not to like? Get it in Black Caviar, Purple Lavender or Acid Lime – or all three! ($7.48 on Savage x Fenty with new VIP offer)

Savage X Pride Embroidered Bralette

While we’re halfway through Pride Month, that doesn’t mean we can’t rock this oh-so-cute rainbow bralette the whole year! The brand’s Savage X Pride Embroidered Bralette is unlined and comfortable without sacrificing any sexy. The black tulle and embroidered rainbow combo does not disappoint. (2 for $29 on Savage x Fenty with new VIP offer)

Savage X Fenty Crotchless Styles

Savage X Fenty does not hold back when it comes to creative, exciting, slightly risqué ways to spice up lingerie and sleepwear. One perfect example is their Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Legging. Yes, you read that right—an open-back, crotchless legging.

We might not all get the allure or functionality of crotchless underwear—but for those of us who do, these leggings might just be the thing. Along with the slit in the crotch, there’s the “open strappy back for a playful surprise,” providing all kinds of thrilling twists to your standard, run-of-the-mill leggings. ($19.98 on Savage x Fenty with new VIP offer)

