You Can Rent A Private Island For Less Than $300 – Here’s How

Why stay at an inland beach when you can score a secluded bungalow on a private island for less than $300 a night? Although there are many top-shelf island retreats slightly out of many traveler’s budgets, savvy globetrotters can still score amazing private island experiences for the same price as any ol’ vacation rental!

Have a peek at our list for the cheapest island rentals you can snag for a secluded holiday.

East Brother Island, California

Not far from San Francisco’s coast, East Brother Island creates an unforgettable adventure.

Start your visit with a welcoming glass of wine in the inn’s parlor, followed by some delicious hors d’oeuvres. Then, island-goers can spend a cozy evening inside the walls of a historic lighthouse. Guests are also encouraged to explore the island’s wildlife and surrounding waters.

Starting at $295 a day per couple, East Brother Island is an affordable private island getaway! Breakfast and dinner options are also included in the price.

Namale Island, Fiji

(Namale Island/Trip Advisor)

No more than 15 miles off the coasts of the main island of Fiji, you’ll discover the exotic Namale Island. With only five hexagon-shaped bures, enough to house a maximum of 10 guests, the island is the epitome of exclusive.

Coupled with unmatched privacy, guests can also enjoy exquisite views of breathtaking reefs and beaches. Foodies will also swoon over the daily lunch buffet featuring Fijian cuisine.

This island retreat is $200 per person, per day, which includes full board.

Koyao Island, Thailand

(Koyao Island / Trip Advisor)

Nestled in the bay of Phang Nga, Koyao Island Resort awaits you on the island of Koh Yao Noi.

Although 15 villas line the 250 meters of beachfront, guests will undoubtedly have privacy in this untamed exotic paradise. Each villa is also encompassed by a private tropical garden with jaw-dropping views of the Andaman Sea.

Starting at $200 per night per bungalow, guests will have a magical time at this island resort.

Fafa Island – Tonga

(Fafa Island / Vladi Private Islands)

Fafa Island is located about four miles away from the Tongan capital of Nuku’alofa, Tonga. Spread across the island’s white sandy pristine beaches and lush vegetation are 13 traditional Tongan lodges, providing an unparalleled escape.

Guests can enjoy an uninterrupted retreat with a glass of wine and a good book in hand as they relax in a hammock. Adventurers can also explore the rugged terrain and go on a snorkeling or scuba diving experience. Additionally, they can take a day trip and go on a whale-watching excursion of a lifetime!

Starting at $189 per night per two people, you can share deluxe accommodations and beautiful sights.

Nosy Saba Island – Madagascar

(Nosy Saba / Trip Advisor)

Named one of the most seductive spots in Madagascar, the private island of Nosy Saba will extend its guests unrivaled moments at every turn.

Around 27 luxurious waterfront cottages line two miles of shimmering white sandy beaches, where guests will find the ultimate comfort. Enjoy your private terrace, luscious garden with stunning ocean views and direct access to the beach.

Guests are welcome to take it slow and indulge in a luxurious spa experience and also swim amongst the dolphins and exotic fish in the pristine waters.

Starting at $130 per person, per night, this getaway is sure to bring a smile to your face.

