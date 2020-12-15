You Can Now Book Paula Abdul On Cameo And She’s Surprisingly Affordable

Paula Abdul is joining the hundreds of other celebrities on Cameo. The platform allows fans to directly pay celebrities for short video clips that can be anything from wishing someone happy birthday to shouting out one of the fan's friends for a big accomplishment. And in good news for fans of the "Straight Up" singer, she's actually pretty affordable compared to some of the other stars available for hire.
Abdul mentioned that she knew she was "a little late to the party," but it seems like she's picked the perfect time to join. It was recently revealed that Cameo's top performer of 2020 was Brian Baumgartner, better known as Kevin Malone from The Office. The actor managed to bring in over $1 million through recording a variety of clips, meaning 2021 will likely see even greater profits for both the company and the stars that make it worth fans' while.
And in even better news for Abdul, she seems to have landed on a great price point. The singer is charging $150 per video, and fans can also chat with the star via the app for $9.99. For context's sake, the industrious Baumgartner is now charging $195 for his videos, while Jordin Sparks, who won American Idol's sixth season, charges $100.
While Simon Cowell has yet to hop on the increasingly popular platform, Abdul is joining her former American Idol judge Randy Jackson on the site. Unlike Abdul, however, Jackson is charging a bit more for a video of him — it'll run you $750 for a clip. If you want to get two-thirds of the classic judges lineup, at least it'll come in at under $1,000 (for now).
