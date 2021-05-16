You Can Get Paid For Traveling To Malta This Summer–Here’s How

The world is opening back up and travel bans are being lifted, which makes this the perfect time to plan your next trip. If you want to enjoy a literal paid vacation this summer—and are a Free Independent Traveler (FIT)—the Malta Tourism Authority has a sweet promotion you won’t want to miss.

To boost the recovery efforts post-pandemic, the Malta Tourism Authority is targeting the leisure tourism industry with a new incentive deal. Basically, they are paying people to travel to the Maltese Islands and stay in one of the participating hotels for a minimum of three nights.

Where Are The Maltese Islands?

(Photo by Hasmik Ghazaryan Olson on Unsplash)

The Maltese archipelago consists of three islands—Malta, Gozo, and Comino—and lies in the center of the Mediterranean, about 100 km south of Sicily. Malta is the largest island, as well as the commercial and cultural center. Gozo is more rural, and is characterized by fishing, tourism, crafts, and agriculture. The small island of Comino is mostly uninhabited and has just one hotel. No matter where you visits, there are plenty of things to do and gorgeous sites to see!

How It Works

The Malta Tourism Authority has partnered with specific 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star hotels in the Maltese Islands to offer huge discounts for a minimum three-night stay. The deals begin in June 2021, and you have to book your stay directly with the hotel. The incentives are:

€100 (around $120) per person on every booking in a 5-star hotel.

€75 (around $90) per person on every booking in a 4-star hotel.

€50 (around $60) per person on every booking in a 3-star hotel.

Visitors to hotel properties in the island of Gozo get an additional 10% value on the above incentives. For a list of participating hotels, visit the Malta Tourism Authority website.

Upon check-in, you will pay for your full stay. The credit will be allocated for you to use at the hotel’s restaurants or to pay for other hotel services. If for some reason you don’t use your entire benefit, it can’t be redeemed for cash or future hotel credit.

(Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash)

Terms And Conditions Apply

This is a limited time offer, and is available on a first come, first serve basis. Because this promotion is limited to non-Maltese residents, you will be required to present a copy of your airline ticket when you check-in.

The offer is valid for stays from June 1 to December 31, 2021, and is limited to free individual travelers ages 16 and older. There are a limited number of rooms available, and this offer is subject to availability at the time of booking.