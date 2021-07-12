You Are Not Alone In Your Struggles, Online-Therapy Can Help

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

With the onset of COVID-19 over a year ago, people across the world have had to navigate the transition into a life where public health actions, like social distancing and wearing masks, had to coexist alongside their already stressful responsibilities. The isolation caused by the pandemic made coping with everyday stress feel like an impossible task. Even though vaccines are helping life return to “normal”, the mental health effects of the pandemic can still live on far longer than the coronavirus itself.

One of the things that the pandemic life has shown me, personally, is that I am not alone in my feelings or struggles — and neither are you. Speaking with my therapist really helped me see that, and gave me hope that I could learn the skills to overcome my issues. Therapy is for everyone, and Online-Therapy can help you go from where you are to where you want to be.

Image: fizkes, Shutterstock

What Is Online-Therapy.com?

Although virtual therapy is not a new concept, it definitely became more common this past year in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. Whether you’re new to therapy or have only done in-person sessions, virtual therapy (the practice of therapy via text, audio phone calls, video conferencing, and emails) can seem intimidating. Luckily, Online-Therapy.com has a system that makes their treatments just as effective (or potentially more effective) as in-person appointments.

(Vadym Pastukh/Shutterstock)

Online-Therapy utilizes cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help you identify and treat your mental health problems. When you sign up, Online-Therapy will connect you with a personal certified therapist that you’ll connect with daily. Then you’ll be set up with the most complete online therapy toolbox. This toolbox includes a daily journal and activity plan, yoga and meditation videos, and tests to see your progress. Your therapist will be available to you through messages and worksheets in each section of your toolbox. If you sign up for a standard subscription, you’ll be able to have one 30-minute live session per week with your therapist (two if you have the premium subscription).

What Problems Can Online-Therapy Help Treat?

Online-Therapy provides support and assistance for all walks of life. On their website, you’ll be able to see a full list of all the mental issues their therapists specialize in. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting 40 million adults in the United States age 18 and older, or 18.1% of the population every year. Naturally, Online-Therapy has that covered with their treatment in agoraphobia (fear and avoidance of places and situations that might cause feelings of panic, entrapment, helplessness, or embarrassment), anxiety, GAD (general anxiety disorder), health anxiety, panic attacks, OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), social anxiety, and speech anxiety.

It’s not uncommon for someone with an anxiety disorder to also suffer from depression, or vice versa. Nearly one-half of those diagnosed with depression are also diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. The therapists at Online-Therapy will be able to help you in that area as well.

Frustrated with the weight you’ve put on during lockdown? Online-Therapy also provides support for people who struggle with their self-image or for people who find it difficult to make healthy choices because of stress or depression.

Treatment Options That Fit Your Budget

I know what you’re thinking — okay, sounds great, but how much does it cost? Is the price worth the service? Online-Therapy offers so much more than other online therapies. It’s not just weekly sessions with a therapist, it’s an active change that can help you grow at any moment of the day.

(Albina Gavrilovic/Shutterstock)

Online-Therapy subscription plans start at just $31.96/week (including a 20% discount for the first month). With The Basic Plan, you’ll have access to the online therapy toolbox and daily therapist replies (Monday-Friday). This plan is cheaper than most in-person therapy sessions. The most popular subscription, The Standard Plan, is $47.95 per week. This plan gives you everything in The Basic Plan plus one live therapy session and the ability to message your therapist at any time. If you need maximum support from your therapist, then you can sign up for The Premium Plan. This plan costs $63.96 per week and includes everything in The Standard Plan plus express replies, which means your therapist will get back to your messages ASAP.

Mental health care is for everyone. It is not limited to the wealthy patients, people with severe disorders or any particular religion, race, or gender.

If you’re a living, breathing human, you deserve therapy and could benefit from it, and Online-Therapy is here to get you started.