Yolanda Hadid Upset About Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Relationship?

Did Yolanda Hadid Warned Gigi To Stay Away From Zayn Malik?

Earlier this year, the tabloid, Star magazine, proclaimed Yolanda Hadid wasn’t pleased that Gigi and Zayn Malik had resumed their relationship. The outlet ran the headline, “Yaya to Gigi: Watch Out For Zayn” while the accompanying article purported the reality star was “fearful” of her daughter’s relationship with the singer. “Yolanda has fears about where this is all headed,” a so-called source spilled to the tabloid. The unnamed tipster continued, “Gigi’s in the prime of her life as a model and businesswoman, so the last thing she needs right now is a bad-influence boyfriend.”