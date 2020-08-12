Yolanda Hadid Upset About Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Relationship?

Earlier this year, a tabloid claimed Yolanda Hadid wasn’t thrilled about her daughter, Gigi, dating Zayn Malik. Gossip Cop held off on investigating the story at the time. Now, we can set the record straight.
Earlier this year, the tabloid, Star magazine, proclaimed Yolanda Hadid wasn’t pleased that Gigi and Zayn Malik had resumed their relationship. The outlet ran the headline, “Yaya to Gigi: Watch Out For Zayn” while the accompanying article purported the reality star was “fearful” of her daughter’s relationship with the singer. “Yolanda has fears about where this is all headed,” a so-called source spilled to the tabloid. The unnamed tipster continued, “Gigi’s in the prime of her life as a model and businesswoman, so the last thing she needs right now is a bad-influence boyfriend.”
The magazine contended Hadid “frets” that the former One Direction band member is a “control freak” and a “distraction” while also mentioning supposed “cheating rumors.” The dubious insider asserted the Real Housewives alum was “relieved” when Gigi and Malik broke up in 2018, but the model “never gave up” on the singer. The anonymous insider ended the piece by stating at the time Gigi was still “incredibly drawn to Zayn” both “physically and as friend and semi-mentor.”
Whomever this “source” was the tabloid trusted is just as unreliable as the magazine itself. Regardless of what the dubious publication reported, Yolanda Hadid feels quite the opposite about her daughter’s relationship. After it was speculated that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were expecting their first child, Yolanda confirmed the news by also stating her support of her daughter, saying,
Of course we are so excited. I am excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."
This wasn’t the only time the tabloids were incorrect about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. A few years ago, we busted OK!, for claiming Kendall Jenner was texting Zayn Malik behind Gig Hadid’s back. The ridiculous story proclaimed Jenner was secretly conversing with Malik but that didn’t make any sense. If the two were “secretly” texting each other, how would anyone know about it? Gossip Cop busted the absurd story at the time.
Following this, Life & Style alleged Hadid was “fed up” with Malik’s anxiety. The untrustworthy outlet asserted Malik’s mind was “causing problems” in his relationship with Hadid. However, Hadid had shown support for her boyfriend, and the two were seen out on several occasions. Gossip Cop corrected the phony narrative when it came out.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.