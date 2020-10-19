Julia Roberts, Pierce Brosnan, And More Celebrities 'Fleeing' Los Angeles: Report Celebrities Julia Roberts, Pierce Brosnan, And More Celebrities 'Fleeing' Los Angeles: Report
Amy Duggar Fires Back At Troll Who Told Her She Is "Selfish" For Only Having One Kid News Amy Duggar Fires Back At Troll Who Told Her She Is "Selfish" For Only Having One Kid
Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Strangest Beauty Secrets News Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Strangest Beauty Secrets
Garth Brooks Just Dropped The Cover Of His Long Awaited New Album 'Fun' News Garth Brooks Just Dropped The Cover Of His Long Awaited New Album 'Fun'
News

Yolanda Hadid Shares Sweet Pic Of Daughter Gigi's Baby Girl

Gigi and Yolanda Hadid
(DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Yolanda Hadid is a glowing grandmother! The Real Housewives star took to her Instagram feed to gush about the newest addition to her family, a beautiful baby girl welcomed into the world by her daughter Gigi Hadid and pop heartthrob Zayn Malik.

Sharing a sweet picture of the baby’s tiny hand wrapped around her fingers, the former model wrote: “My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above.....”

The Dutch-American reality star also thanked the new parents for making her an “oma,” which means “grandmother” in Dutch. "I love every minute of it," she exclaimed.

This is the first child for Gigi and Zayn, who announced the arrival of their precious baby girl on Gigi’s Instagram feed back in September.

Related

Eddie Van Halen Being Buried With His Iconic Red And White 'Frankenstrat' Guitar?