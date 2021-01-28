YNW Melly: Everything You Need To Know About The Rapper’s Double Murder Trial

Jailtime turned out to be productive for Melly. It's where he came up with "Murder on My Mind," a 2017 SoundCloud single that was eventually certified Gold. The rapper told The Fader that he wanted to write songs that had depth. "A lot of different rappers, don’t get me wrong, they good at what they do," he said. "Sometimes the music is too gangsta for me, though. I had to bring that feeling to where everyone can relate to it."