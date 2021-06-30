‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Files For Divorce From Wife Of 12 Years

Gossip Cop

Country music singer and actor Ryan Bingham has filed to divorce his wife of 12 years, Anna Axster. In his filings, Bingham listed June 29 as the date of the dissolution of their marriage. The actor stars alongside Kevin Costner in the hit Paramount drama series Yellowstone as a convict named “Walker.”  Ryan Bingham Ending […]

 by Brianna Morton
 by Matthew Radulski
 by Brianna Morton
Brianna Morton
11:47 am, June 30, 2021
Country music singer and actor Ryan Bingham has filed to divorce his wife of 12 years, Anna Axster. In his filings, Bingham listed June 29 as the date of the dissolution of their marriage. The actor stars alongside Kevin Costner in the hit Paramount drama series Yellowstone as a convict named “Walker.” 

Ryan Bingham Ending Marriage After 12 Years

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Ryan Bingham has officially filed paperwork to divorce Anna Axster. The two married in 2009 and had three children during their 12 years of marriage. They also occasionally worked together, with Axster directing several of Bingham’s music videos. The estranged spouses also co-own a record label, Axster Bingham Records. 

“It’s cool because my wife really inspires me,” Bingham said of working with his wife in an interview. “She does all my music videos, album art, and photography, which is really nice because I trust her a lot. There’s no one who looks out for my best interest more than she does. It’s great to be able to collaborate with her on that stuff and to work so closely with someone who really understands who I am.” He also referred to her once as his “biggest supporter.” 

News of the split comes as somewhat of a surprise since there were no outward signs of strain in the pair’s relationship. In an interview late last year, Bingham spoke glowingly of his then-wife and their children. He explained that his wife and children made him feel “whole” after revealing that his mother died from alcoholism and his father committed suicide. 

During Better Days

“Having children will do that for you. When I met my wife we were both vagabonds, just roaming around the country,” Bingham confessed. “Then we got a place in LA, and it was the first time I ever had my name on a lease. I had an address! That was big to me. When we got the keys and went inside, I just cried. I felt secure, finally.” In another interview, Bingham 

It’s still unclear as of yet how the couple will split their assets or what custody arrangements they have for their children. Neither Axster nor Bingham have announced the reason for the split.

