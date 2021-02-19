Worries Jennifer Lawrence Could Be ‘Permanently Disfigured’ After On-Set Accident?

Jennifer Lawrence was recently involved in an accident while filming the new Adam McKay film Don’t Look Down. One tabloid claims she could now be permanently disfigured. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘J. Law Rushes To Save Face!’

According to the National Enquirer, “Jennifer Lawrence is doctor-shopping” as she “fears her face may have been permanently disfigured during a terrible accident.” A source says while Lawrence “knows she’s a great actress… it would be ridiculous to deny her looks are her meal ticket.” The accident onset occurred when a glass-shattering effect “allegedly didn’t go as planned and” Lawrence “was instead showered with sharp shards.”

“Spies said the glass sprayed her face and nearly struck her in the eye,” which could have been very serious. A source says Jennifer Lawrence “was pretty cut up, and she’s terrified it will leave lasting scars.” The X-Men: First Class star “knows she’s lucky she wasn’t blinded, but she will do anything save her looks – and her career.’

She’s Fine

Lawrence was understandably shaken by the accident, but this tabloids disfigurement narrative is completely bogus. She returned back to the set a few days later to resume filming, which Gossip Cop doesn’t think she would do if she was “doctor shopping” or in fear of permanent injury. The accident could have been a lot worse, but luckily it wasn’t.

This Story Is Going Around

We saw an almost identical story appear in the Globe. That version of the story was actually far more accurate than the Enquirer story but was still fairly sensationalized. A supposed insider said ‘this could easily have killed her,” and that she “narrowly escaped blindness.” Tabloids are just using this accident to sell magazines, but as Globe itself said, “she’s back on set and moving forward.”

Other Bogus Lawrence Stories

This isn’t the first time we’ve busted the Enquirer for a story about Lawrence getting plastic surgery. In 2019, it claimed the WInter’s Bone star was getting pre-wedding surgery as part of a makeover. A source close to Lawrence assured Gossip Cop that story was nonsense. This tabloid also claimed Lawrence had rivalries with Emma Stone and Amy Schumer, but those friendships still remain.

This tabloid has a habit of using real-life accidents in bogus stories. It claimed Nicole Kidman’s career was in jeopardy over an ankle injury, but she’s still doing fine. We also busted a story that George and Amal Clooney were fighting over his motorcycle riding after he was in a real accident. Tabloids see legitimate injuries as a way to sell magazines, but these stories were all bogus.