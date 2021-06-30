Gossip Cop

Royals

‘Worried’ Meghan Markle Terrified Prince Harry Will Leave Her After UK Trip, ‘Begging’ Him To Stay?

Matthew Radulski
10:00 am, June 30, 2021
Prince Harry in a black suit with Meghan Markle in a tan sweater
(Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry is set to fly back to England for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue. One report says he’s going without the blessing of Meghan Markle, who’s been “blacklisted” from the United Kingdom. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Please Don’t Leave Me!’ 

In its cover story, Woman’s Day reports that Markle and Prince Harry are could be breaking up. Markle is reportedly worried that Prince Harry’s upcoming trip back to England will remind him of what he’s left behind. A source says, “Harry isn’t enjoying life in California,” for he has no friends and no support system.

The insider explains that Prince Harry “can’t believe anyone would think the press in the U.S. isn’t like the UK media” after experiencing how much worse the coverage is stateside. Markle fears that the trip to London could spur him to stay full-time. An insider says, “She wishes like hell he didn’t have to go.” This trip comes at a bad time as tensions are apparently percolating between Markle and Prince William.

“Meghan feels she’s been blacklisted from the palace by William at this point” a source explains, and she’s “so unpopular with Britons that she’s unlikely to ever return to the UK.” Prince Harry can apparently expect a tongue-lashing from Queen Elizabeth while he’s in town as well. A source concludes, “Meghan is very worried there will be calculated attempts from his family to turn him against her.”

What’s Really Going On With Meghan Markle

Markle isn’t accompanying Prince Harry back home because she’s been blacklisted. She literally just had a baby and will safely stay with her newborn. This story is a nonsensical attempt to create drama out of a total non-issue.

Just about every member of the royal family congratulated Markle on the birth of Lilibet Diana. We also know that Queen Elizabeth is on permanent good terms with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which makes this story even less believable.

Woman’s Day really wants you to believe that Prince Harry is going to leave his wife and newborn baby behind after a few conversations with his extended family. It’s an unbelievable premise built on the shoddy idea that Markle isn’t welcome. This is just another cover story attacking Markle for no reason other than existing, so you should disregard the story.

Other Royal Rumors

This tabloid hates Markle, and constantly uses her in cover stories to sell magazines. It claimed that she ruined Princess Beatrice’s wedding despite being half a world away. Gossip Cop debunked its story about Markle extorting the royal family under threat of a Princess Diana documentary. That simply never happened, and Prince Harry is using the statue to honor his mother.

In January, Woman’s Day ran a cover story about Prince Harry and Markle getting divorced, which is obviously false. This is the last place you should visit for accurate Markle news.

