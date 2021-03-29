‘Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKeller Enjoys ‘Magical Moment’ In Steamy Bath Video

Hallmark queen Danica McKellar celebrated National Bubble Bath Day in style with a throwback video of herself enjoying a “magical moment in the tub.” The Wonder Years actress wore a gorgeous floral print swimsuit for the short, looping videos. The off-the-shoulder style also showed off quite a bit of McKellar’s beautiful physique.

Danica McKeller’s Never Looked Better

Usually when we see Danica McKellar, she’s starring in a Christmas-themed Hallmark movie, so she’s usually decked out in colorful sweaters or holiday colored dresses. This time around, the 46-year-old actress was wearing nothing more than a bathing suit as she dipped into her bathtub to perform a little magic trick.

McKellar, who placed sixth during Season 18 of Dancing With The Stars, started the video out soaking wet as she gave the camera a saucy wave. She then goes under the water and pops back up completely dry before giving a flirty wink. Obviously this wasn’t so much real magic as it was the magic of video editing, but it’s still an impressive effect.

This swimsuit looked a little familiar to us, so we scrolled through McKeller’s Instagram page to see if we could find it again. As it turns out, the actress doesn’t just save the frilled, off-the-shoulder, flower-covered swimsuit for the bathtub. She occasionally takes it out for a spin on the beach. It’s entirely too cute to keep to herself, so we’re relieved that it gets to see the light of day.

More News From Gossip Cop

Princess Beatrice And Her Husband ‘Following In Cousin Prince Harry’s Footsteps’?



Report Claims Cover Up In Tiger Woods Crash Investigation



Elizabeth Hurley Posts Totally Bare Throwback, Addresses Reality Show Rumors



Dress For Less – $3000 Lemon Print Dress As Seen On Meghan Markle And Jill Biden



Mark Harmon’s Exit From ‘NCIS’ Looks More Likely Than Ever With Latest Development