Winona Ryder’s Relationship Is Super Low-Key, But Here’s What We Know

By Elyse Johnson |

Winona Ryder may be a big star, but when it comes to her love life, she’s keeping it very private. Ryder has had some pretty serious relationships before. The actress was engaged to Johnny Depp and dated Matt Damon. She is now in a long-term relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn. The two make quite the pair, but we don’t really know much about them. Here’s what we know so far!

Who is Scott Mackinlay Hahn?

Winona Ryder has been dating Hahn since 2011. He’s an American fashion designer who specializes in substantial, eco-friendly fashion. Hahn is the co-founder of three companies: Loomslate, Egan, and Rogan. During an interview with Time, the fashion designer spoke on his company Loomslate. “It’s a constant, fine line to walk, but we air toward the design narrative because that’s where people’s attention is focused,” he said. Hahn continued, “But green fashion and the conversation is moving quickly from romantic and idealistic to a very technical and measured practice.”

Winona Ryder has never seemed happier

The Stranger Things star seems quite smitten with the businessman. Hahn has been seen accompanying Winona Ryder to various events. But, of course, there’s always the question of whether or not the two will get married. Even though Ryder considers herself to be a “serial monogamist” and came close to marriage in the past, she’s not sure if she will do it.

“I’d rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there’s anything wrong with divorce, but I don’t think I could do it if that was a possibility. When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high. But I’ve been happily with someone for quite a while now,” Ryder said in an interview with Net-a-Porter.

For now, it appears that Winona Ryder is happy with the way her private life is going. That still hasn’t kept the rumors from swirling about the Beetlejuice actress. Gossip Cop recently busted a rumor that she was going to rekindle her romance with Johnny Depp. Depp is single after his divorce with Amber Heard, and a false tabloid report said that he wanted Winona Ryder back back.

The actress was also briefly, and incorrectly, linked to Keanu Reeves after she admitted to having a crush on her former co-star. Regardless, Winona Ryder is head over heels for Scott Hahn, and it looks like the two are in it for the long haul!