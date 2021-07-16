‘Wilting’ Woody Allen ‘Physically Failing,’ ‘Losing His Senses’ At 85?

Is Woody Allen dying? One report says he’s shrinking, losing his senses, and won’t be around for much longer. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Everything’s Harder For Allen Now’

According to the National Enquirer, Allen is in a rough state of physical decline. An insider says the Manhattan director is “losing his senses.” The public outcry and numerous documentaries over allegations of child molestation have apparently taken a toll.

A source says, “Woody can still sit at his desk and write or type, but everything else is a lot harder for him.” His eyesight and hearing have reportedly deteriorated in the last few years, but he’s still determined to write as much as possible before he loses them completely.

The pedophilia allegations and health issues have allegedly caused Allen’s movie-making process to slow down. An insider concludes, “He’s relying more on producers, casting directors, and cinematographers to get the job done!”

Woody Allen’s Been Busy

A supposed source says Allen’s “miserable vision and hearing make everything ten times harder than they were just a few years ago.” Allen’s been very busy over those last few years, so Gossip Cop has a right to be suspicious of this report.

In 2020, Allen published his memoir, Apropos of Nothing. He also wrote and directed the comedy Rifkin’s Festival in Italy. He’s also taken to writing plays in recent years as well.

Allen’s isn’t a shut-in either. He’s been spotted around New York City on numerous occasions this year. It’s true that he doesn’t have a film in the works, but that has nothing to do with his health or senses.

Amid his sexual abuse scandal, Allen was dropped by Amazon, and they later settled out of court. He then fled Hollywood to make Rifkin’s Holiday in Europe. It hasn’t gotten an American release at all. COVID-19 has made a new movie impossible until very recently, and loads of his former collaborators are rightfully running for the hills.

Other Dying Celebrities

The National Enquirer loves reporting about dying celebrities regardless of their actual health. Liza Minnelli personally called the magazine out over a bogus report about her ailing health. It regularly announces that Queen Elizabeth is dying, but she’s fine. Robert Wagner and Chevy Chase are just a few more celebrities this tabloid said would die but are still thriving months later.

It’s debatable if Allen’s career is stalling at all, and if it is, that has more to do with his sexual abuse scandal than his eyesight. Furthermore, Allen remains unapologetic and obstinate in the face of his allegations, the same as he’s been for decades. Since this tabloid has a terrible track record with similar stories, this latest report is likely just as false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Fears For ‘Total Hermit’ Jack Nicholson’s ‘State Of Mind’?

Sharon Osbourne’s Family, Including Ozzy And Kelly, ‘In Crisis’ Since Her Firing From ‘The Talk’?

Mark Harmon Retiring To Wyoming, Quitting Hollywood For Good?

Shannen Doherty Shares Sneak Peek Of Her Upcoming Movie With Bruce Willis Amid Cancer Battle