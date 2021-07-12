‘Wilting’ Whoopi Goldberg Struggling With ‘Ill Health’ And Lung Problems?

Has Whoopi Goldberg ever been close to death? One tabloid reported over a year ago that The View co-host was “fighting to survive.” Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see how the actress’s health is now.

Dying Over Pneumonia?

Back in December 2019, the Globe alleged that Goldberg was battling to save her life. The article, headlined “Wheezing Whoopi,” said the actress wouldn’t live past her 64th birthday following her hospitalization from pneumonia. “Whoopi’s put on a brave face on things, but deep down she’s scared as hell her lungs are going to pack up on her,” a supposed insider spilled.

Though the insider admitted those around Goldberg knew she was a “tough cookie,” there was “fear her ill health has caught up with her and it could be fatal. She thought she’d beaten the odds but it seems to have lingered and the worry is that her lungs haven’t fully recovered,” the insider concluded.

Gossip Cop’s Take

At the time, Gossip Cop pointed out how degrading and disgusting it was to refer to someone you supposedly think is dying using words such as “wheezing” or “wilting.” If the conceit of the article was that Goldberg was gravely ill, then its language should have reflected the sensitivity of that.

Obviously, the Oscar winner made it through, but Gossip Cop has an update on Goldberg’s health. Loyal fans of The View may have noticed Goldberg was absent from the show for a week at the end of June. The host returned June 29th and explained that she was out due to her sciatica. “I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg,” she explained.

Making The Best Of Medical Issues

“It was like a bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me,” Goldberg lamented. “There I was, trying to move my leg – impossible to do. It was really horrible, but I’m glad to be here.”

She went on to explain she now needed a walker. “I didn’t know that I needed it, and you know what? That first step with the walker — this is my new best friend,” Goldberg said. While the illness is painful and can impact mobility in extreme cases, it’s far from fatal. “I am just gliding along. I’ve turned into this little old Black lady,” Goldberg concluded. “It’s really strange.” Getting older isn’t always the most fun process, but it seems like Goldberg is keeping her spirits up and is nowhere near “wilting.”

The Sick Tabloids

What’s really strange is that Globe and its sister publication the National Enquirer are fascinated by Whoopi Goldberg’s health and wellbeing. The Enquirer claimed The View host’s career was in jeopardy for sleeping on the set. Another story said Meghan McCain called Goldberg “fat and sloppy,” while another article said Goldberg was losing her hair. Gossip Cop confirmed all such stories were false, proving that the Enquirer is nothing but awful when it comes to the iconic actress.

