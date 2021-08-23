Gossip Cop

Willow Smith Clocks 1 Million Views With Impressive Yoga Balance And Fantastic Physique

Willow Smith has snagged herself over 1 million views for a mind-blowing display of upper body strength while practicing yoga. The 20-year-old singer, actress, and daughter to power couple Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith was back to being Instagram’s queen yogi ahead of the weekend, posting for her 8.7 million followers and delivering some outdoor moves.

Drops Jaws With Steely-Strong Yoga Session

Willow, who has revealed practicing yoga to prevent herself from smoking weed, displayed steely strength and control as she extended both legs while supporting her entire body weight on her hands, and it’s impressed her fanbase. The artist and regular Red Table Talk face, showing off her shaved head, had been filmed on concrete and solo as she used a blue block to rest her hands – the moves seemingly came naturally as Willow pointed both toes with her legs straightened out and put her triceps to the test as she held herself up.

Smith highlighted her ripped frame in slouchy black sweatpants and a spaghetti-strap and matching dark tank. A visible sigh of exhaustion and relief at the end of the video matched a caption as the star wrote:

“It’s been a while. Tried to hit that push up at the end but my triceps weren’t having it.” A cry-face emoji kept things light.

“I got tired just looking,” one fan quickly replied, with another saying that their arms were “quivering just looking at this.” The video currently sits at over 1.39 million views. Scroll for more photos.

Took Up Yoga To Quit Weed

Willow has been candid over the rather unconventional reason she got into yoga. Unlike famous yogis from Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Aniston, the “Wait a Minute” hit-maker didn’t take up yoga for your standard physical/mental wellness boost. Speaking on mom Jada’s series, Willow revealed:

“And I know this sounds cheesy but around the time I stopped smoking, I started doing a lot of yoga and I just excelled because I was putting all of my energy into that, I wasn’t doing anything else.” She added:

“And I was like, ‘Wow, what if I was doing this with everything?’ And then it really made me think, ‘What have I been missing?”

For Willow, saying goodbye to pot was a “really big eye-opener.” She revealed revamping her social circle as she drifted away from her weed buddies, with the result leaving her thinking: “Like, this is really interesting.”

Given that Willow is fresh from lighting up what may well have been a blunt as she sat with a guitar and enjoyed some fresh air, the quitting act might just have been reversed.

