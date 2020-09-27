Willie Nelson's Wife Jealous Over Potential Duet With Dolly Parton?

It’s really no surprise that the Globe would run a story as sketchy as this one. After all, this is the same tabloid that claimed Dolly Parton was retiring over health issues. Spoiler alert, she has not. Just like that instance, it seems as if this outlet is up to its old tricks again by manufacturing a phony health crisis to help support its bogus narrative. Yes, Nelson has had health problems in the past, and yes, he’s at an age he’s got more time behind him than ahead, but it’s frankly ghoulish of the tabloid to insist the singer is making his final wishes.