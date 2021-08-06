Willie Nelson’s Exasperated Wife ‘Fed Up’ With His ‘Constant Pot-Toking And Carousing’?

Is Willie Nelson‘s wife, Annie D’Angelo “trying to tame” him? One tabloid reports D’Angelo is fed up with the wild country star. Gossip Cop investigates.

This week, the Globe reports Willie Nelson is driving his wife, Annie D’Angelo, up a wall with his “stoner antics.” Nelson and D’Angelo have been married for 30 years now, and the tabloid claims D’Angelo is finally done with his “constant pot-toking and carousing.” An insider dishes that D’Angelo is “tired of his partying and cannabis intake and wants him to nip it in the bud.”

The source adds, “He may not smoke the joints anymore, but he sure enjoys the cannabis gummies and chocolates and CBD oils and they make him loopy. Annie loves him dearly and wouldn’t have it any other way, but she’s using the special occasion of their wedding anniversary as an opportunity for a fresh start.” The outlet explains that Nelson may have given up smoking after suffering breathing problems, but he hasn’t stopped partying.

Country star Kacey Musgraves recently recalled a wild tequila-soaked night out with Nelson, saying, “Directly after the show, I went to Willie Nelson’s bus. I brought him some pizza … we hung out for a second, and I don’t really know what happened. The next thing, we hit some Nashville honky-tonks. The next thing I’m in this barn, and Reese Witherspoon is playing bongos. Gigi Hadid is also playing bongos. I’m singing with Ronnie Dunn. And then, I woke up.”

But the tabloid insists D’Angelo wasn’t happy to hear about Nelson’s night out with the country star. This behavior is typical for Nelson, according to the insider. Nelson is known to party “after a show with the crew, fans, other singers, celebs, and models.” Finally, the source muses, “They all think he’s cool … He’s the ultimate rebel.”

Annie D’Angelo Tells ‘Cowboy’ Willie Nelson To ‘Act His Age’?

So, is it true D’Angelo is putting a stop to Nelson’s partying ways? We seriously doubt it. While Nelson is definitely known for certain vices, the singer has been treating his body better in recent years. Back in 2019, Nelson said, “I don’t smoke anymore — take better care of myself.” While we don’t doubt his wife and other loved ones want to see him healthy and happy, Nelson seems plenty capable of making his own decisions. We seriously doubt his love of pot was causing too much tension in his marriage.

Furthermore, it’s clear Nelson has more on his mind than partying. The singer spent last weekend performing at a voting rights march in Austin, Texas, where his wife supported him. “It is important that we ensure the right for every American to vote and vote safely,” Nelson said at the march. He even earned a shoutout from Beto O’Rourke for his work. Clearly, this portrait of Nelson as an out-of-control pothead is incredibly misleading.

The Tabloid Knows Nothing About Celebrity Relationships

The Globe often gets it wrong about celebrity relationships. Just last year, the tabloid claimed D’Angelo was jealous over Nelson’s friendship with Dolly Parton. But the publication gets it wrong about other couples as well. The outlet alleged Will and Jada Pinkett Smith were headed for divorce. The magazine also alleged Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were fighting over money problems. And more recently, the publication claimed Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy were arguing over whether or not to get married. Clearly, the Globe is no expert on celebrity relationships.

