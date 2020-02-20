William Shatner Is Ready For The New BTS Album

By Griffin Matis |

William Shatner is a prolific tweeter, but his latest string of tweets has excited one of the most loyal fanbases on the net. The Star Trek star took to Twitter this morning to ask about BTS, the Korean pop group and worldwide phenomenon, and their new album, Map of the Soul: 7. The group’s dedicated and passionate fanbase ensures that the latest happenings with the band dominate the Twitter trending section, which is most likely what drew Shatner’s attention — although this isn’t his first interaction with the band.

“So has the new BTS album dropped? Is Twitter about to shut down?” Shatner wrote, adding a sly emoji. Fans told the actor that the album isn’t set to release until tomorrow morning and asked him if he was ready for Map of the Soul: 7.

“Is anyone ever ready?” the actor joked. Although he admitted he won’t be awake for the album’s early morning release, he still promised to listen to the K-pop album. “I’ll be sleeping when it drops but I will check it out when I get up,” he told a fan.

William Shatner is already familiar with BTS

The actor previously engaged with the group last August, when fans bombarded him with calls to wish BTS member Jungkook a happy birthday after Shatner asked why Twitter had crashed. According to the fans, they routinely break platforms due to the size and passion of the fanbase. Shatner ultimately wished the singer a happy birthday, though he was still skeptical that the BTS army had caused the platform to go down.

The actor has his own music as well. He most recently released Shatner Claus in 2018, a Christmas collaboration with stars from all genres. Iggy Pop, Judy Collins, Brad Paisley, and Henry Collins are just a few of the features on the album. While a BTS and William Shatner collaboration most likely isn’t in the works, it’s always good to see one of the most respected figures from the previous era giving credit to the new wave of stars.