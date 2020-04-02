Truth About William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman Divorcing

By Brianna Morton |

Ever since news broke that Felicity Huffman was involved in the college admissions scandal, tabloids have reported that husband William H. Macy was going to divorce her. Gossip Cop has busted this story so often, we were able to compile all the bogus reports together. Despite going through this ordeal together, there’s no evidence that the couple are going to divorce after over 20 years of marriage.

William H. Macy was on a dating app?

The first outrageous rumor comes from Life & Style. One month after Felicity Huffman was announced as one of the 50 people charged in the college admissions scandal, the outlet reported that the Desperate Housewives actress caught William H. Macy on the celebrity dating app Raya. This bizarre twist was told to the publication through a third-hand source, who added, “Felicity got into a huge screaming match with William over it and accused him of cheating.” One thing that isn’t covered in the article is how Huffman discovered Macy’s presence on the dating app, which this so-called “insider” should have known since they have so much insight into everything else.

This apparent act of betrayal couldn’t have come at a worst time, the supposed tipster continued. “Felicity needs William more than ever and was devastated when she heard the rumors.” Finishing out their dramatic tale, the alleged source added, “Those close to them fear that divorce could be in the cards.” Luckily for both parties, this melodramatic story is not true.

Gossip Cop didn’t rely on an anonymous, untrustworthy “insider” for our information. Instead, we reached out directly to Huffman and Macy’s joint rep, who confirmed our hunch that the story was simply “not true.” Macy never joined the celebrity dating app, and no one close to the couple is at all worried about a possible divorce.

Felicity Huffman’s guilty plea meant divorce?

Next comes an equally unbelievable story from the National Enquirer. The publication claimed William H. Macy was going to divorce Felicity Huffman after she entered in a guilty plea for her part in the college admissions scandal. “Bill was never on board with the maniacal lengths Felicity went to in order to get their daughter Sophia into college,” an alleged insider told the outlet. After the outlet notes that prosecutors were reportedly seeking a four to 10 month sentence for the actress, the so-called “insider” added, “If Felicity’s heading to prison, Bill likely won’t be there for her when she gets out.” A very striking statement, if it were true. But, of course, it isn’t.

Much more reputable sources, like People, contradicted the doom and gloom of this story. Rather than being torn apart by the scandal, Huffman and Macy are remaining “united” following her guilty plea. The pair were also photographed holding hands when they arrived at an L.A. courthouse earlier that month.

Gossip Cop also reached out to the couple’s rep once again to verify our suspicions. We were exclusively told that the couple aren’t heading for a divorce and that the publication’s story couldn’t be “further from the truth” by Macy’s spokesperson. Yet another tabloid tale proven wrong by the facts.

The couple lived “separate lives” after the scandal?

Life & Style didn’t learn their lesson from their previous bad reporting, apparently, because the outlet reported a few months later that Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy were living “separate lives” following the college admissions scandal. “The scandal has put such a strain on their relationship,” snitched an alleged source. “They sleep in separate bedrooms because they’re arguing so much.” While Huffman “wants to save their marriage,” Macy was “barely speaking” to her and largely “trying his best to get on with his life.” “She feels so alone and is terrified of the prospect of going to jail,” the so-called “insider” said.

Strangely enough, just one month earlier, Huffman and Macy were photographed hiking together, proving that they’re spending more time together than the outlet would want its readers to believe. That’s not the only evidence Gossip Cop found in our search for the truth. We reached out to the spouses’ rep, who told us on the record that this story was “not true at all.” Rather than Macy giving Huffman the silent treatment, he’s been very supportive of his wife throughout her legal battle and the couple had been spending a lot of time at home together.

William H. Macy was going to divorce Felicity Huffman?

Finally, a report from Woman’s Day claimed Macy and Huffman were going to divorce after she completed her jail sentence. Asserting that the pair had both removed their wedding rings, the outlet speculated that once Huffman was released from her 14-day jail sentence, the two would be filing for divorce. “[Macy] has been doing his absolute best for the sake of their two daughters to be Felicity’s rock. But he had no idea she’d done what she did and he’s still fuming about it. He’s a good man and he loves her but he’s not sure he can ever trust her again,” tattled a tipster.

William H. Macy’s own words were what convinced Gossip Cop that the report was totally bogus. The Shameless actor wrote a letter to the judge in Felicity Huffman’s case vowing to support his wife of over two decades. “Felicity found a wonderful family therapist and we’ve all been going for the last few months. There is much work to be done and some of the hurt and anger will take years to work through, but we are making progress.” At the end of the letter, William H. Macy wrote that “every good thing in my life is because of Felicity Huffman.”

Those words don’t sound like a man on the verge of divorcing his wife. For good measure, we also reached out to the couple’s spokesperson, who confirmed on the record that the two are not leading separate lives. When tabloids write stories like this, they’re not trying to inform their readers. They’re just trying to bait people into spending money in order to read lies. At this rate, we’re starting to believe that these outlets are hoping the couple will divorce.