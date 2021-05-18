Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg At Risk For Diabetes After Weight Gains, Doctor Says

Mark Wahlberg and Will Smith recently stunned fans when they showed off their dad-bods. The pair of 90s sex symbols have both gained weight recently, and a doctor says they could get diabetes as a result. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Chunka Change’

According to the National Enquirer, Wahlberg and Smith gaining weight is no laughing matter. A source close to both of them says “these guys have been workout maniacs for years and have really enjoyed the relief of joining the bad-bod squad.” A doctor says the two have “each gained at LEAST 30 pounds of fat.”

The road back to their physiques of old “will be a slow, laborious process,” a doctor says. It’s easier to gain weight than lose weight, so there could be a hard road ahead. The story concludes with an expert saying “when you gain weight rapidly you fill your liver with fat – dramatically increasing the risk of diabetes.”

Docs Haven’t Treated The Pair

The proof that this story is bogus lies in the fine print. When every the doctor is brought up, the Enquirer sneaks in that they’ve “not treated the stout celebs.” Whatever expertise these so-called insiders isn’t really relevant because they don’t know Wahlberg or Smith. They’ve basically been asked, “is gaining a lot of weight a good thing?”

The obvious insights in this story are comical at best. Obviously, gaining weight increases health risks. Furthermore, you don’t need a doctor to teach you that losing weight is harder than gaining weight. This story is so absurd because it largely ignores what the actors are actually doing.

What’s Going On?

Gossip Cop can debunk this sensationalized story because Wahlberg and Smith are both taking care of their bodies. The Basketball Diaries star did gain about a lot of weight recently… for a film role. Wahlberg is a fitness fanatic, and it looks like he’s already worked himself back into killer shape.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COzm0JsHrrG/

As for Smith, the photo this outlet uses to insult his body was shared in a post about his intention to get back into shape. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is beginning an intensive workout program to, in his words, “get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!” He’s broadcasting the process on YouTube.

Other Bogus Stories

This fat-shaming story is nothing new from the Enquirer. Wahlberg and Smith are now in esteemed company. Jimmy Fallon, Alex Rodriguez, and Jack Nicholson to name a few have all been attacked by this outlet with bogus and insulting stories about their weight. Wahlberg and Smith are both working hard on their bodies, so the hearsay from these doctors can be disregarded.

