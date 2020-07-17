Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Bizarre” Marriage Heading Towards $270 Million Divorce?

Are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith heading for a $270 million divorce? That’s what one tabloid is reporting this week. Gossip Cop investigated the claims and made a different determination.
The National Enquirer ran a story this week claiming the “bizarre” marriage between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has “hit a crisis point over another man.” Earlier this month, a rapper by the name of August Alsina admitted to carrying on an affair with Jada, though the two have since gone their separate ways. Now “insiders” tell the outlet that the couple is “reeling from embarrassment and blaming each other for the scandal,” which the tabloid purports could be the “final blow to their 22-year marriage!”
“They want everyone to think they are this perfect couple. But the truth is they’ve been living separate lives for years,” snitches the source. “The feeling in Hollywood is that it’s turned into a complete marriage of convenience.” The publication then dives into past allegations of infidelity, charges that were specifically leveled against Will concerning his behavior with his Focus costar Margot Robbie after Photo Booth pictures of the stars, that were widely deemed inappropriate, went viral.
Soon tabloids, including this very untrustworthy outlet, began running stories claiming Will and Jada were having a “marriage crisis” over Robbie. Though that scandal eventually faded, others soon took its place, including rumors about the relationship between Jada and the much younger Alsina, who’d been introduced via Jada’s son, Jaden, a few years later. Since then, the source insists, “There’s talk they’ve really drifted apart.”
Jada Pinkett Smith has supposedly been spending “all her time” at her office where she shoots her Facebook show, Red Table Talk. Will, however, is not allowed in Jada’s “domain,” and if he does wind up there, “she tells him to get out.” The source continues, “It’s not just at work. They’re rarely, if ever, seen on dates anymore.” Finally, the so-called “insider” concludes that though Will and Jada “love each other,” the two just aren’t a “traditional couple in any sense and neither of them wants to be tied down.”
It seems like the National Enquirer missed out on some pretty big news last week. There’s absolutely no mention whatsoever in the article that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith sat down at the Red Table last Friday to discuss this very issue. Of course, if the outlet mentioned that particular Red Table Talk episode, they’d be shooting their argument in the foot.
The affair between Jada and August Alsina happened years ago while Will and Jada were separated. The couple acknowledged that they were facing a difficult period in their marriage when the relationship took place. In the end, however, the spouses worked out their problems and said that the separation strengthened their “life partnership.” That doesn’t sound like a couple on the verge of a messy divorce. Despite their problems, they’re still committed to making their relationship work.
This is far from the first bogus report published by the Enquirer about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Last summer, the outlet claimed the spouses’ marriage was in trouble because Jada went on TV and wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. Both Will and Jada rarely wear their wedding rings, even for television appearances, so it was clear to Gossip Cop that the tabloid was making much ado about nothing.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.