Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Bizarre” Marriage Heading Towards $270 Million Divorce?

Jada Pinkett Smith has supposedly been spending “all her time” at her office where she shoots her Facebook show, Red Table Talk. Will, however, is not allowed in Jada’s “domain,” and if he does wind up there, “she tells him to get out.” The source continues, “It’s not just at work. They’re rarely, if ever, seen on dates anymore.” Finally, the so-called “insider” concludes that though Will and Jada “love each other,” the two just aren’t a “traditional couple in any sense and neither of them wants to be tied down.”