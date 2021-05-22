Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Could Divorce, Go ‘Separate Ways’ Over Her Latest Confession

Is Will Smith begging Jada Pinkett Smith to stop oversharing about their marriage? That the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Will Begs Jada Pinkett Smith For ‘Privacy, Please’?

According to a recent edition of OK!, Will Smith is getting fed up with his wife Jada Pinkett’s openness when it comes to publicly discussing the details of their marriage. The tabloid details how “rumors about their wild sex life” have plagued them for long enough. Smith allegedly decided it was time for their family to reign it in when their daughter Willow came out as polyamorous on Pinkett’s Red Table Talk. According to the tabloid’s insider, “That was just too much, and Will is all riled up.”

While Smith had previously respected Pinkett’s independence and individuality, “he’s tired of going along with it,” spills the source. Not to mention, Smith is still recovering from the revelation of Pinkett’s relationship with August Alsina. “Will’s telling Jada that if she doesn’t set some boundaries, it may be time for them to go their separate ways,” says the insider.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Go Their Separate Ways’?

Are Smith and Pinkett separating? Not at all. It’s clear that the tabloid missed the couple’s drama from one year ago and decided to revive it with seemingly no new updates. The tabloid’s nameless insider fails to point out what’s driving him crazy at the moment. The magazine does bring up his daughter’s recent revelation about her polyamorous lifestyle but fails to explain why Smith would be angry about that.

Clearly, there was no news to share about the couple and the tabloid was grasping at straws. It seems the magazine doesn’t want to admit that Smith and Pinkett’s relationship has healed and they’re in a good place. The tabloid would rather focus on the couple’s previous hardships than provide any real updates. For example, Smith posted a touching photo of him and Pinkett for mother’s day, which we doubt he would do if he was seething with anger.

The Tabloids On Will And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Marriage

Besides, this is far from the first time the tabloids have gotten it wrong about Smith and Pinkett. A couple of years ago, NW falsely claimed the couple had secretly split. Thankfully, Gossip Cop debunked the story at the time. Then, Star reported that the couple took a trip to the Bahamas in an attempt to save their marriage. Finally, the Globe reported that the couple was on the brink of a $270 million divorce. Clearly, no amount of contrary evidence is going to stop the tabloids from insisting Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are separating.

