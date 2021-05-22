Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Could Divorce, Go ‘Separate Ways’ Over Her Latest Confession

Gossip Cop

Kanye West, in a black t shirt, walks with Kim Kardashian, in a red top and skirt, to an event Celebrities Report: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Turned To A ‘Slew Of Therapies’ To Save Marriage Before Divorce

Did Kanye West and Kim Kardashian turn to a “slew” of therapies to save their marriage, including “cutting-edge” hypnosis? A tabloid previously insisted that the now-estranged spouses were so worried about the state of their marriage that they’d hired a hypnotist to help them reconnect. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor.  Kim Kardashian, Kanye West […]

 by Brianna Morton
Floyd Mayweather wearing a black suit with a white shirt and tie. Celebrities Does Floyd Mayweather Have A Wife? The Unfortunate Truth About His Past Relationships

Floyd Mayweather is undefeated in the boxing ring, winning 15 major world titles over the course of his 19-year career. He’s also one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. But when it comes to love, the 44-year-old boxer hasn’t had as much success. Fans have frequently wondered about Floyd Mayweather’s wife or if he even has […]

 by Jane Andrews
From left to right, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian Entertainment ‘Property Brothers’ Teaming Up With The Kardashians In New Season Of ‘Celebrity IOU’

Drew and Jonathan Scott have a slew of popular HGTV shows, and now they are teaming up with the brand that has carried the E! Network for years, the Kardashians. Specifically Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, for the latest episode in Season 2 of Celebrity IOU. What Is ‘Celebrity IOU’? Celebrity IOU debuted […]

 by Hugh Scott
Van Jones, in a black suit, poses next to Kim Kardashian, also dressed in black News Ellen DeGeneres Asked CNN’s Van Jones About Kim Kardashian, Here’s What He Said

CNN’s Van Jones visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show today and the topic of discussion quickly turned to Kim Kardashian. Over the last few months, a handful of outlets have claimed that Jones and Kardashian are exploring a romantic relationship, though those allegations have been decisively shot down. Regardless of the romance rumors that surround them, […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Could Divorce, Go ‘Separate Ways’ Over Her Latest Confession

A
Ariel Gordon
12:13 am, May 22, 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith looks to the right as Will Smith looks forward with a smile
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Is Will Smith begging Jada Pinkett Smith to stop oversharing about their marriage? That the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Will Begs Jada Pinkett Smith For ‘Privacy, Please’?

According to a recent edition of OK!, Will Smith is getting fed up with his wife Jada Pinkett’s openness when it comes to publicly discussing the details of their marriage. The tabloid details how “rumors about their wild sex life” have plagued them for long enough. Smith allegedly decided it was time for their family to reign it in when their daughter Willow came out as polyamorous on Pinkett’s Red Table Talk. According to the tabloid’s insider, “That was just too much, and Will is all riled up.”

While Smith had previously respected Pinkett’s independence and individuality, “he’s tired of going along with it,” spills the source. Not to mention, Smith is still recovering from the revelation of Pinkett’s relationship with August Alsina. “Will’s telling Jada that if she doesn’t set some boundaries, it may be time for them to go their separate ways,” says the insider.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Go Their Separate Ways’?

Are Smith and Pinkett separating? Not at all. It’s clear that the tabloid missed the couple’s drama from one year ago and decided to revive it with seemingly no new updates. The tabloid’s nameless insider fails to point out what’s driving him crazy at the moment. The magazine does bring up his daughter’s recent revelation about her polyamorous lifestyle but fails to explain why Smith would be angry about that.

Clearly, there was no news to share about the couple and the tabloid was grasping at straws. It seems the magazine doesn’t want to admit that Smith and Pinkett’s relationship has healed and they’re in a good place. The tabloid would rather focus on the couple’s previous hardships than provide any real updates. For example, Smith posted a touching photo of him and Pinkett for mother’s day, which we doubt he would do if he was seething with anger.

The Tabloids On Will And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Marriage

Besides, this is far from the first time the tabloids have gotten it wrong about Smith and Pinkett. A couple of years ago, NW falsely claimed the couple had secretly split. Thankfully, Gossip Cop debunked the story at the time. Then, Star reported that the couple took a trip to the Bahamas in an attempt to save their marriage. Finally, the Globe reported that the couple was on the brink of a $270 million divorce. Clearly, no amount of contrary evidence is going to stop the tabloids from insisting Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are separating.

