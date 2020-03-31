Truth About Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Divorcing

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are not divorcing, but that hasn’t stopped the tabloids from a constant barrage of phony reports claiming they are. In fact, in 2018, Gossip Cop named this as one of our top bogus rumors of the year. Recent months were no different, as the gossip media continued its assault on the couple’s relationship. Here are a few times we debunked the same allegation.

In January 2019, NW published a story insinuating that Smith and Pinkett had “quietly” split up. An unnamed source told the magazine that the couple was on a “trial separation”. The source further alleged that only “time will tell’ if the couple will get back together. Gossip Cop checked with a rep for Pinkett who assured us that this story was completely fabricated.

In June of last year, the same tabloid created a new narrative, claiming Smith and Pinkett were heading for a divorce, because of August Alsina. The outlet got its information from a dubious source, who stated, “Will’s suddenly trying to tell Jada who she can and can’t spend time with and she’s not putting up with it. Word is, he’s convinced she is falling for [Alsina] and he isn’t happy about it.” This couldn’t have been further from the truth. Alsina and Pinkett are friends, but we looked into this matter, and the source we spoke with denied this silly gossip.

Following this, another tabloid, The National Enquirer, jumped on the bandwagon. The outlet alleged in August 2019 that Smith and Pinkett’s marriage was in trouble because Pinkett was spotted without her ring. The magazine invented the narrative because Pinkett appeared on a British television show without it. Then, the paper quoted a suspicious source who claimed the Smiths we’re “living separate lives”.

We dismissed this untrue tale by reminding everyone that since the Smith and Pinkett have been married, both have been seen without rings more often than not. Obviously rings are not important to the couple. Furthermore, Pinkett was seen speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert the same week, positively glowing when talking about her marriage to Smith.

The tabloid, Globe, contended in December 2019 that Smith and Pinkett’s marriage was a sham. The outlet said the couple drifted apart because of Pinkett’s show, Red Table Talk. A suspicious insider told the magazine Pinkett spends “all of her time” in her office and Smith was “persona non grata” there. It’s common knowledge these two A-listers have demanding schedules, but the idea it would cause them to drift apart is nonsense. Smith has even shown his support for his wife’s new show by appearing on several episodes.

These tabloids have no idea what’s going between the husband and wife, but that doesn’t mean the bogus articles will stop anytime soon. Gossip Cop will continue to call out the unreliable publications when it happens.