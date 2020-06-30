Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Fighting With Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Over Buying A Miami Sports Team?

A supposed source tells the magazine, “J.Lo and Jada used to be close, but they had a falling-out a few years ago. They’re both as competitive as hell and this is not over.” So, there are a few things to point out about this story. The Globe alleges these two A-list couples are feuding over a Miami team but it doesn’t specify what team they want to buy. Also, Lopez and Rodriguez are still trying to buy the Mets even though their first attempt fell through. Additionally, there hasn’t been any news about the Smiths trying to obtain ownership of a sports team in Miami - or anywhere else for that matter. Finally, Gossip Cop reached out to a close friend of Lopez's who confirmed with us that the story was false.