Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Fighting With Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Over Buying A Miami Sports Team?

Are Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith fighting with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez over ownership of a Miami sports team? A recent article in a tabloid claims the two power couples are duking it out. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
According to the Globe, Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith are “vying” with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez over who will be the first to own a megabucks sports team. Supposed sources tell the tabloid the Smith, which the outlet dubbs as “cash-rich” are on the hunt for a Miami squad. However, the Smiths have allegedly encountered the “wrath” of Lopez and Rodriguez. “Will and Jada have had a very successful few year's thanks to lucrative production deals, and they’re looking to boost their brand,” a so-called insider tells the magazine.
The alleged insider continues, “They’ve been scouting potential sports acquisitions in a few states, but Florida is their top choice and they're set aside $200 million to make it a reality.” This has Lopez and Rodriguez fuming. Lopez and Rodriguez put in a bid to buy the Mets earlier this year, but the deal fell through. The supposed source claims “It was supposed to be Jennifer’s dream present to Alex, so she was disappointed it didn’t work it out.” The outlet contends Lopez and Rodiguez turned their sights to Miami only to discover the Smith’s were “horning” in on their territory with “cash offers and bonuses.”
A supposed source tells the magazine, “J.Lo and Jada used to be close, but they had a falling-out a few years ago. They’re both as competitive as hell and this is not over.” So, there are a few things to point out about this story. The Globe alleges these two A-list couples are feuding over a Miami team but it doesn’t specify what team they want to buy. Also, Lopez and Rodriguez are still trying to buy the Mets even though their first attempt fell through. Additionally, there hasn’t been any news about the Smiths trying to obtain ownership of a sports team in Miami - or anywhere else for that matter. Finally, Gossip Cop reached out to a close friend of Lopez's who confirmed with us that the story was false.
Furthermore, this wouldn’t be the first time the Globe tried to insinuate a celebrity “feud” was going on. Back in 2018, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable tabloid for claiming Will Smith and Geroge Clooney were feuding. The outlet maintained Smith was “trash-talking” behind Clooney’s back and was extremely jealous of him. Despite what the fictitious story tried to convey, Gossip Cop did some digging and found the narrative to be completely inaccurate. A rep for Clooney confirmed that there wasn’t any animosity between the actors. Given the Globe’s unreliability and poor track-record when it comes to reporting on celebrities, we’re going to give this latest tale a “false” verdict as well.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.