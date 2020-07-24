Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Headed To The Bahamas To 'Save Their Marriage'?

After their controversial Red Table Talk, are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith heading to the Bahamas to save their marriage? Multiple tabloids are reporting this story so Gossip Cop is going to take a closer look.
On her Facebook talk show Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith cleared the air about infidelity rumors. She admitted to having what she called an “entanglement” with her son’s friend August Alsina during a period of separation between herself and Will. The Smiths have made the relationship work though, and the two don't see futures without each other.
Despite that assurance, Star has gone forward with a story claiming “WIll and Jada are heading to the Bahamas to save their marriage and reassess things.” The magazine spoke to “a friend” who added “they’re hoping the trip helps reignite that spark” of romance.
Life & Style has also published a similar story that the two were setting off to an expensive resort in what a so-called insider calls “a last-ditch effort to save their marriage.” The article lifts an out-of-context quote from Red Table Talk where Will says “I’m gonna get you back” as evidence that the two are on the brink. In fact, Jada responded that she thinks he has already gotten her back, so it’s unfair of this tabloid to use that single line while deliberately failing to catalog her response.
We’re just going to say right off the bat that the Bahamas are currently closed to all US visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both tabloids are purposefully choosing to ignore that fact. It is impossible for the Smiths for this supposed getaway to happen, so Gossip Cop is busting this story. Plus a cursory glance at Will’s Instagram would show him jumping rope in his backyard.
Just last week Gossip Cop busted OK!, a publication under the same ownership as these two tabloids, for a story about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking a marriage-repairing trip to the Bahamas. With the Bahamas closed that story is obviously false as well. The “Bahamas trip to save the marriage” is just a common story for the tabloids to churn out with whatever celebrity couple it pleases.
Jada has said multiple times that divorce is not an option for them. In 2018 she said on Sway in the Morning that “Will and I are family, I’m going to hold him down.” She reiterated the impossibility of divorce during her Red Table Talk. Jada made it clear that divorce is “not what either of us wants.” Whatever “entanglement” happened between Jada and Alsina will certainly not cause the Smiths to break-up for good.
Star has failed before to understand the nuance of the Smith’s relationship. In 2018, the tabloid claimed the two had separated and a divorce was imminent. This article was years after the separation described on Red Table Talk and no divorce has come or will come, so Gossip Cop was right to debunk them.
These two tabloid's sister publication, the National Enquirer, claimed in 2019 that the relationship was in trouble because Jada didn't wear her wedding ring. We debunked this tale as both she and Will seldom wear their rings publicly. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith don’t have a typical marriage but that does not mitigate the feelings they have toward each other or their determination to make the marriage work.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.