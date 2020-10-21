Will Michael Keaton Reprise His Role As Batman?

Michael Keaton has suggested the possibility of reprising his role as Batman for the upcoming DC Comics adaptation of The Flash.
In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Keaton opened with some brief thoughts on COVID-19 and the heated election season, but Kimmel moved on to a more crucial topic for comic book and superhero film fans everywhere: would the actor confirm a rumor that he'll play the caped crusader in The Flash?
The OG Batman remained elusive.
"I can't confirm anything," said Keaton. "I can only say this, though... we’re having discussions, as they say. We’re talking about it. We’ll see if that happens.”
Keaton went on to say—without hesitation—that he was the best Batman in the film series. He also joked that he still dons the mask and cape whenever he needs his spirits lifted.
"I will slip into it now and then," he told Kimmel. "If I'm just feeling insecure enough I just slip into the suit—makes me feel a whole lot better, walking around the neighborhood a bit..."
The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey), stars Ezra Miller in the title role. The plot is based on a storyline in Flashpoint, a 2011 DC Comic series that finds The Flash living in an alternate universe. The film is set to be released on June 3rd, 2022.
In the meantime, Keaton can be seen in the new Netflix hit The Trial of the Chicago 7. Written and direction by Aaron Sorkin, the film is based on the real-life trial of seven men charged with conspiracy and the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Keaton plays Ramsey Clark, the former United States Attorney General, who courageously testifies that the riots were instigated by the police.
Judging by Keaton's performance, we think a return as Batman will be anything but a letdown.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.