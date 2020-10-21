Will Michael Keaton Reprise His Role As Batman?

In the meantime, Keaton can be seen in the new Netflix hit The Trial of the Chicago 7. Written and direction by Aaron Sorkin, the film is based on the real-life trial of seven men charged with conspiracy and the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Keaton plays Ramsey Clark, the former United States Attorney General, who courageously testifies that the riots were instigated by the police.

Judging by Keaton's performance, we think a return as Batman will be anything but a letdown.