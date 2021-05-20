Will Mariska Hargitay’s Injury Affect ‘Law & Order: SVU?'”

Mariska Hargitay just left the doctor’s office with a knee brace on. Will this affect Law and Order: Special Victims Unit? Gossip Cop can clear this up.

Ligaments And Other Damage Led To Mariska Hargitay’s Hospitalization

Hargitay just took to Instagram to share some bad news: she broke her knee. In what sounds like a routine visit over knee pain led to an MRI. It showed a hairline fracture and a ligament tear in her right knee. That sounds excruciating.

It’s a relief to know that she won’t require surgery. Hargitay does clarify at the end of this post, “this did NoT happen at work.” The comment section was flooded with support from co-stars, companies, and Demi Lovato.

What Does This Mean For ‘SVU?’

SVU finished shooting its 22nd season months ago. The season finale is set to air on June 3, so this injury shouldn’t have any adverse effect on the immediate future of the program. Since she doesn’t require surgery, this probably won’t affect the shooting of season 23 either, but that’s still a ways off. This season marked the well-received return of Christopher Meloni to the program in a crossover with spinoff Law and Order: Organized Crime.

The most recent season of SVU did not begin filming until September, although that was an aberration forced by the coronavirus. Since the show won’t be finishing airing for another month or so, she’ll have plenty of time to rehab the knee. Fans of the franchise can also look forward to another spinoff, Law and Order: For the Defense, which will change everything we’ve come to expect from the series.

In addition to the support of her fellow castmates and friends, Gossip Cop has no doubt that Hargitay will also have the support of her family through this recovery process. After losing her mother, sex symbol Jayne Mansfield, at a young age, Hargitay decided to adopt children. She now has one biological child and two through adoption, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Hargitay’s Not Going Anywhere

Gossip Cop has encountered rumors about Hargitay’s future on the show. Back in 2019, the National Enquirer claimed she would be leaving SVU to pursue a movie career. She’s still a proud member of the cast (get it, cast?), so that story was completely false.

It’s exclusively a bad thing to have a torn ligament in one’s knee, but at least Hargitay’s got strong support at home and work. Here’s hoping she’ll be all healed up in time for Season 23.

