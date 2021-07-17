Will, Jada Pinkett Smith Still In The Midst Of $270 Million Divorce?

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have had their share of ups and downs over the course of their 24-year marriage, some of which have been documented on Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. Was the couple headed for a $270 million divorce last summer? That’s what one tabloid claimed. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the spouses stand today.

Do The Smiths Have A Weird Marriage?

This time last year, the National Enquirer called the Smith’s marriage “bizarre” as the outlet alleged their union had “hit a crisis point over another man.” What spurred these allegations was rapper August Alsina’s admission that he had an emotional affair with Pinkett-Smith. Insiders told the outlet that the Smiths were “reeling from embarrassment and blaming each other for the scandal.” The fallout was supposed to be the “final blow to their 22-year marriage!”

“They want everyone to think they are this perfect couple. But the truth is they’ve been living separate lives for years,” the source purported. “The feeling in Hollywood is that it’s turned into a complete marriage of convenience.” The publication then dove into past allegations of infidelity on behalf of both parties. This included Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, who appeared with Smith in Focus.

Gossip Cop’s Take

Gossip Cop pointed out that the outlet was not the only one to jump on this story and completely ignore the fact Smith and Pinkett-Smith called a Red Table Talk to discuss their marriage and Alsina’s impact on their marriage. The emotional affair apparently happened when Smith and Pinkett-Smith were separated. The couple irritated their commitment to each other, saying that the separation made their “life partnership” stronger.

Pickett Smith and Smith are still together. Both occasionally post about each other on their Instagram pages. Smith, in fact, celebrated Pinkett-Smith and Red Table Talk’s first Emmy win, joking the captions, “I’ll stop complaining about not having a garage now.”

Pinkett Smith has since talked of the now infamous episode, telling Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, “What was really important about Will and I doing that show together—two things: First of all was really to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships. We were kind of sick of living up to that. We were real sick of it. And then second of all, really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship—sometimes you see just women do it alone or you just see a guy do it.”

Wrong Before

The outlet has been wrong about the couple before. In 2019, the Enquirer claimed the couple’s marriage was in trouble because the actress was seen on TV without a wedding ring. It also reported that Smith was at risk of diabetes after weight gain, even though Gossip Cop is pretty sure the outlet is not a doctor or medical journal.

