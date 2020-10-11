Will Courteney Cox Play Tom Selleck's Love Interest On 'Blue Bloods' This Season?

Tom Selleck and Courteney Cox played on-screen lovers when Selleck starred as Dr. Richard Burke on Friends. Last year, a tabloid claimed the actor and actress could play lovers again on Selleck’s current show, Blue Bloods. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor at the time, but here’s a look back at the story.
Last October, the Globe reported that Cox would be playing the role of Selleck’s love interest on Blue Bloods. Selleck’s character, Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, is a widow and has been single on the series since the beginning, but the paper asserted the show would “reveal a secret romance” in an upcoming episode.
From there, the tabloid stated “sources” insisted Cox would be this mysterious love interest that was going to make a shocking appearance on the CBS drama. An insider told the magazine that Cox and Selleck “are great pals in real life” and “were talking about working together again," The source continued, "Everyone's so excited to see the commissioner finally paired with someone” adding, “It was about time Frank found love again.”
The tabloid further claimed this storyline was going to play out during the show’s 200th episode. And while the magazine suggested another Bebe Neuwirth’s character, Kelly Peterson, could’ve been the new love in Reagan’s life, the show “bigwigs” could’ve planned to bring in someone new, which it maintained was probably Cox.
The 200th episode for Blue Bloods premiered last September and for those who didn’t watch the episode, Courteney Cox did not make an appearance. Tom Selleck’s character is still a single man on the police procedural drama. The only new character that was brought on the show was Lenny, played by Treat Williams, who was Reagan’s old partner. As for a reunion between Cox and Selleck, the former co-stars did briefly reconnect in 2018 when they were spotted sharing an embrace in New York City. But the two haven’t shared the screen since Selleck’s character on Friends left the show.
Also, the Globe isn’t a trustworthy source when it comes to reporting on Cox or Selleck. For example, we exposed the tabloid earlier this year for alleging that Selleck lived separately from his wife. The paper purported the actor moved out of his into a hunting lodge that is located on the couple’s California ranch. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Selleck, who confirmed the report was untrue.
Recently, we corrected the publication for claiming that Cox was desperate to marry Johnny McDaid due to being separated during the current lockdown. While Cox and McDaid are still very much together, the two broke off their engagement a while ago but Cox still considers the musician her partner. Gossip Cop found no proof the actress was demanding they wed, which is why we busted the bogus story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.