Will Courteney Cox Play Tom Selleck's Love Interest On 'Blue Bloods' This Season?

Did Courteney Cox Make An Appearance?

The 200th episode for Blue Bloods premiered last September and for those who didn’t watch the episode, Courteney Cox did not make an appearance. Tom Selleck’s character is still a single man on the police procedural drama. The only new character that was brought on the show was Lenny, played by Treat Williams, who was Reagan’s old partner. As for a reunion between Cox and Selleck, the former co-stars did briefly reconnect in 2018 when they were spotted sharing an embrace in New York City. But the two haven’t shared the screen since Selleck’s character on Friends left the show.