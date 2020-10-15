Will Broadway Star Aaron Tveit Win Tony Award By Default? Not Quite

So how did we get here? Coronavirus, duh. This year's Broadway season was cut short in mid-March, leaving just 18 shows eligible for awards. Jagged Little Pill, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Moulin Rouge! were the only musicals nominated. Chris McCarrell of The Lightning Thief was the only other actor who qualified for Tveit's category, but the overall production was poorly received, leaving him (and the show) snubbed.