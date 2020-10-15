Will Broadway Star Aaron Tveit Win Tony Award By Default? Not Quite

These are strange times for everyone, and the Broadway community is no exception. The 2020 Tony Awards nominations were announced today, and in the category for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Aaron Tveit of Moulin Rouge! is the sole nominee.
Though this is Tveit's first Tony nomination, he is no stranger to the stage, having starred in the original Broadway productions of Next to Normal and Catch Me If You Can.
So how did we get here? Coronavirus, duh. This year's Broadway season was cut short in mid-March, leaving just 18 shows eligible for awards. Jagged Little Pill, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Moulin Rouge! were the only musicals nominated. Chris McCarrell of The Lightning Thief was the only other actor who qualified for Tveit's category, but the overall production was poorly received, leaving him (and the show) snubbed.
And if that not odd enough, consider this: Tveit is technically not a lock to take home the trophy. According to a press release from the Tonys, announced via TODAY, a procedure is in place when one actor is nominated.
"If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category," it says.
In order for Tveit to be bestowed the honor, 480 out of 800 voters must cast their vote for him. It's a likely win for the first-time nominee, but we'll reserve our congratulations until after the virtual ceremony (its date is yet to be determined).