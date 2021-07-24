Will And Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Hoping’ Their Vacation Can ‘Reignite That Spark’ In Their Marriage?

It’s been over one year since the fabled Red Table Talk where Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith discussed their open relationship. It was a major celebrity moment of last year, and it obviously led to a slew of tabloid articles trying to capitalize on the situation. Gossip Cop investigated one such story exactly 365 days ago that said the Smiths’ vacationing in the Bahamas was a desperate move to soothe the marriage. Let’s look back on that story.

The Table Talk

After years of rumors, Jada Pinkett Smith brought herself to Red Table Talk to discuss her “entanglement” with August Alsina, a rapper and friend of Jaden Smith. She and WIll discussed their period of separation before ultimately deciding that their futures were with each other.

According to Star, the real way to save the marriage was to fly to the Bahamas. A so-called “friend” said, “They’re hoping the trip helps reignite that spark.” Life & Style ran an almost identical story, with its insider saying the trip was “a last-ditch effort to save their marriage.”

These stories were pretty much impossible thanks to COVID-19. The Bahamas were closed to U.S. visitors at the time, and Smith was visibility still in California on his Instagram. It was a quick way to capitalize on the Red Table Talk, and it had no basis in reality.

How Are Will And Jada Pinkett Doing?

Since that fabled interview, the Smiths appear to be doing pretty well. Will’s returned to Red Table Talk on four separate occasions, and the Facebook series took home an Emmy Award. The family celebrated together.

Other Tall Tales

The Bahamas is almost a mythical location for tabloids. It’s where Prince Charles’ love child lives, and it also saved the marriage of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. It was even the location of Leonardo DiCaprio’s wedding. None of these stories were remotely true. If you see the Bahamas in a tabloid, it’s likely used as a stock idyllic spot for whatever nonsense the magazine can come up with.

As for Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, the tabloids have not relented in their bogus divorce coverage. They’re apparently secretly separated and are going their separate ways despite the fact that they’re clearly committed to each other. The Red Table Talk was a shocking bit of gossip, but it only exists because Willa and Jada Pinkett Smith have chosen to stay together in the first place. They didn’t need the Bahamas to reach that decision either.

