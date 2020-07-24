Wildest Tom Hanks Tabloid Rumors

Tom Hanks Feuding With Meryl Streep?

Meryl Streep occupies the same rarefied air of universally respected actors. That’s what makes this story from the National Enquirer all the more unbelievable. The story claimed that Hanks was angry with Streep after his The Post co-star was nominated for an Academy Award and he was not. An anonymous source told the magazine that “Meryl proved her star power can totally overshadow his” and this upset him. Hanks has been nominated for six Academy Awards; Streep holds the record for most Academy Awards at a staggering twenty-one. Why would nomination number 21 upset him? Gossip Cop spoke to Hanks’ rep who told us “he couldn’t have been happier for Meryl.”