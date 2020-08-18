Wildest Jennifer Lopez Tabloid Rumors And Whether They Are True Or Not

Jennifer Can't Speak Spanish?

A few days later, Gossip Cop dismissed a bogus report from In Touch which asserted Lopez was taking Spanish lessons. Seriously? Lopez is Puerto Rican, therefore the idea that doesn’t know how to speak Spanish is bonkers. But, the tabloid quoted an anonymous insider who claimed the actress knew “very little” and was "embarrassed" by this. “She's one of the biggest Latin stars in the world and is currently promoting Hustlers on Spanish-speaking talk shows, yet her command of the language stinks,” the unnamed tipster added. Lopez wasn’t born in Puerto Rico, and she admitted in the past that she wasn’t comfortable taking on Spanish roles. But, this didn’t mean her command of the language stunk or that she was taking lessons.