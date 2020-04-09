Wild Tabloid Claims About Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s Wedding

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

With as high-profile a couple as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are, it’s no wonder that the tabloids love inventing wild rumors about their impending nuptials. Here are a few stories Gossip Cop has debunked recently about the couple’s upcoming wedding.

In March 2019, Gossip Cop busted a story from Life & Style for claiming that Perry and Bloom were getting married at Disney World. Perry, the tabloid wrote, was planning the “wedding of her dreams” to Bloom at Cinderella’s Castle, organizing a lavish weekend bash that could cost up to $5 million. Stars such as Elton John, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Aniston would reportedly attend. But the outlet then pivoted to naming a real-life castle in Ireland as Perry’s top choice for the wedding but failed to mention when this opulent event would take place. To clear up the confusing story, we reached out to a trusted source close to the couple, who dismissed all the claims as “not true.”

A month later, NW was insisting that Bloom and Perry had asked Kanye West to officiate the ceremony. “They want their wedding to make a huge splash by having a celebrity officiant,” explained a supposed “source,” “and who better than Kanye?” But Gossip Cop and other reputable celebrity news outlets had heard differently: a source close to West and a spokesperson for Perry both assured us that she and her husband did not ask West to marry them. Meanwhile, People had previously reported that Bloom didn’t want a “huge celebrity wedding.” This article was clearly a complete fiction.

In November, NW was back with more silly claims, writing that Perry and Bloom had planned a secret wedding in Egypt. The tabloid was apparently inspired to invent this rumor after the couple celebrated Perry’s 35th birthday there, writing that they were “so in love with Egypt” that they were “already planning their next trip – to tie the knot!” Egypt, another so-called insider said, was the only destination “that could top” Perry’s first wedding to Russell Brand in India. Perry’s spokesperson once again confirmed for Gossip Cop that this story wasn’t true.

Finally, in late 2019 OK! took a turn at picking a destination wedding for the star couple, contending that Perry and Bloom were getting married in Hawaii during the holidays. Unlike the previous tabloid claims, this one alleged that Perry wanted a more “low-key” wedding than her first one with Brand had been. Bloom, too, was reportedly against the idea of a “huge celebrity wedding.”

However, as Gossip Cop, pointed out, the holidays had come and gone by the time we published our bust and no news of a surprise wedding had broken from any reliable outlet. Additionally, the article claimed that the couple’s guest list included A-listers like Taylor Swift, Justin Theroux, and Miley Cyrus – which sort of seems like the “huge celebrity wedding” Bloom was said to be against. The story just made no sense whatsoever.