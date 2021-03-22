Why You Won’t See Kelly Ripa On ‘Live’ For A Few Days

Gossip Cop

Fans of Live! With Kelly And Ryan were surprised to see one-half of the iconic duo missing when they tuned into the latest episode. Ryan Seacrest was in his familiar spot, but Kelly Ripa had been temporarily replaced by Maria Menounos. Menounos will be back again tomorrow, which has viewers wondering just when Ripa will be returning. 

Kelly Ripa Temporarily Replaced

Kelly Ripa was noticeably absent from the set of Live! this morning, fans of the show are wondering why. Ripa’s spot was filled in by entertainment correspondent and former host for both E! News and Extra, Maria Menounos. She’s obviously thrilled at the opportunity.

Although Menounos did a great job and will likely impress viewers again tomorrow with her charm and easy camaraderie with Ryan Seacrest, many fans are still wondering why Ripa’s absent in the first place.

It’s slightly reminiscent of Seacrest’s sudden absence last year, though the American Idol host had merely taken a few days off to rest after he had a frightening health scare on the singing competition show. That’s not the case with Ripa, however. It’s possible that she’s taken a few days off to celebrate husband Mark Consuelos’s birthday, which is coming up on March 30.

Considering how crazy the two still are for each other after all those years of marriage, it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that they a break from work to get a little alone time. That’s just a guess, though. Hopefully, when Ripa makes her return to the show, she’ll explain where she went and put an end to the mystery.

