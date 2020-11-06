Why You Won't Be Seeing One Episode Of 'Chappelle's Show' On Netflix And HBO Max

The source told the Daily Beast that the episode was first removed from Comedy Central and CBS All Access (both owned by ViacomCBS) in June when Jeremy was charged with sexually assaulting four women. Last week, he was hit with additional charges. Jeremy is now facing a total of 11 counts of forcible rape, eight counts of sexual battery by restraint, six counts of forcible oral copulation, five counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object, and much more. Having pleaded not guilty to the first set of charges this summer and unable to come up with the $6.6 million in bail, he remains in jail and, if found guilty, faces up to 330 years in prison.