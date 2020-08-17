Why You Should Pay Attention To Lola Consuelos, Kelly Ripa’s Daughter

Typical Middle Child Troublemaker

Lola is quite the sneaky character as well. Like the typical middle child, she often gets up to mischief behind her parents’ backs, but it’s never anything too serious. During the premiere episode of Jerry O’Connell’s Jerry O Show, Ripa revealed that Lola’s prom dress, a gorgeous emerald colored gown that fit the teen’s figure like a glove, had been secretly altered behind the talk show host’s back. “That’s the prom dress that we had made and then she had altered behind our back,” Ripa told O’Connell. “So that’s why the girls are fully on display.” Obviously Ripa wasn’t too upset about the last minute alterations, since she shared the photos of her daughter in the dress posing with her boyfriend, as well as a photo of herself with the teen.