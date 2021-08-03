Why You Haven’t Seen Kit Harington Acting In A While?

What happened to Kit Harington? The Game of Thrones star was an a-lister during the show’s run, but he hasn’t been in films much these days. Harington recently cleared the air on his mental health issues and subsequent sabbatical, and Gossip Cop can fill you in.

A Break From Acting

May of 2019 was a tumultuous time for Harington. Game of Thrones came to a controversial end, and he began to experience serious personal issues. He famously checked into rehab for the sake of his mental health. From there, he seemingly fell off the face of the Earth. In a recent interview, Harington said this was the best thing that could have happened.

He Needed Time Off

In an interview on The Jess Cagle Show, Harington opened up about what a hard period that was. He says his mental health difficulties “was directly due to the nature of [Game of Thrones] and what I had been doing for years.” He decided he needed a break once the show concluded, and says “I’m really happy I did that.” He also got a haircut, a surefire sign of someone moving on.

Harington’s actually been ready to come back acting for a while now. “Just when I was wanting to come back to work the pandemic hit,” Harington says. He did an episode of Amazon’s Modern Love which will premiere on August 13. He also popped up on Criminal: UK for Netflix. His biggest project of all though is certainly Eternals, his Marvel debut.

Some Marvelous Myths

Eternals bred loads of absurd tabloid stories, mostly concerning Angelina Jolie. The National Enquirer claimed Harington was in the crosshairs of Jolie, leaving Rose Leslie scared that Jolie would steal her husband away. An insider said “Rose trusts Kit, but it’s Angie’s reputation she struggles with.” This was little more than a regressive attack on Jolie for “stealing” Brad Pitt from Jennifer Aniston as if Pitt had nothing to do with it.

Since Game of Thrones concluded, Gossip Cop has seen tons of tabloid stories about Harington and Leslie breaking up, yet they’re still happily wed and raising a baby boy. Harington’s a pretty private person, so this interview offered a rare insight into his life. Focusing on one’s mental health is extremely important, especially after a major part of one’s life has come to an end. You’ll be able to catch Harington in Eternals on November 5.

